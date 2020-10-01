People Choice Awards, Birds of Prey e Tyler Rake tra i migliori film dell'edizione 2020
Sono arrivate le candidature ufficiali per i People's Choice Awards 2020. Tra i protagonisti della nuova edizione troviamo la pellicola DC Birds of Prey, l'acclamato musical di Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton e ben 3 film targati Netflix: Tyler Rake, Project Power e The Old Guard.
Per quanto riguarda gli attori, tra gli altri hanno conquistato il favore dei fan Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Jamie Foxx, Janelle Monae, Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie e nonostante il flop di Dolittle anche Robert Downey Jr.
Di seguito potete trovare la lista completa delle nomination:
MIGLIOR FILM
1. Bad Boys For Life
2. Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
3. Tyler Rake
4. Hamilton
5. Project Power
6. L'Uomo Invisibile
7. The Old Guard
8. Trolls World Tour
MIGLIOR COMMEDIA
1. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
2. Like A Boss
3. The King of Staten Island
4. The Kissing Booth 2
5. The Lovebirds
6. The Wrong Missy
7. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
8. Bill & Ted Face The Music
MIGLIOR FILM D'AZIONE
1. Bad Boys For Life
2. Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
3. Bloodshot
4. Tyler Rake
5. Mulan
6. Project Power
7. Tenet
8. The Old Guard
MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
1. Hamilton
2. Dangerous Lies
3. Greyhound
4. I Still Believe
5. L'Uomo Invisibile
6. The High Note
7. The Photograph
8. The Way Back
MIGLIOR FILM PER FAMIGLIE
1. Dolittle
2. My Spy
3. Onward
4. Scoob!
5. Sonic The Hedgehog
6. The Call of the Wild
7. The Willoughbys
8. Trolls World Tour
MIGLIOR ATTORE
1. Chris Hemsworth – Tyler Rake
2. Jamie Foxx – Project Power
3. Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
4. Mark Wahlberg – Spenser Confidential
5. Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle
6. Tom Hanks – Greyhound
7. Vin Diesel – Bloodshot
8. Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
1. Camila Mendes – Dangerous Lies
2. Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
3. Elisabeth Moss – L'Uomo Invisibile
4. Issa Rae – The Lovebirds
5. Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
6. Salma Hayek – Like A Boss
7. Tiffany Haddish – Like A Boss
8. Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life
MIGLIORE STAR IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
1. Ben Affleck – The Way Back
2. Elisabeth Moss – L'Uomo Invisibile
3. Issa Rae – The Photograph
4. KJ Apa – I Still Believe
5. Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
6. Russell Crowe – Unhinged
7. Tom Hanks – Greyhound
8. Tracee Ellis Ross – The High Note
MIGLIORE STAR IN UNA COMMEDIA
1. David Spade – The Wrong Missy
2. Issa Rae – The Lovebirds
3. Joey King – The Kissing Booth 2
4. Keanu Reeves – Bill & Ted Face the Music
5. Noah Centineo – To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
6. Pete Davidson – The King of Staten Island
7. Salma Hayek – Like A Boss
8. Will Ferrell – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
MIGLIOR ACTION STAR
1. Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
2. Chris Hemsworth – Tyler Rake
3. Jamie Foxx – Project Power
4. John David Washington – Tenet
5. Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
6. Vanessa Hudgens – Bad Boys For Life
7. Vin Diesel – Bloodshot
8. Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
