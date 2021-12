Peacemaker, James Gunn su Twitter specifica da quanti episodi sarà composta la serie

The episodes vary - I wrote & edited them at whatever length best served the story - but they end up being around 45 minutes a piece on average. #Peacemaker https://t.co/K7Gl6kM8V5

I wrote the whole series in two months during COVID. The first season is one complete story & 8 episodes was simply how long it took me to tell it. Practically, I also had to finish the series before #GotGVol3 took over my life, so I couldn’t make it too long. #peacemaker https://t.co/wgi2x1fogq