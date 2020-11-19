Palm Springs guida le nomination della prima edizione dei Critics Choice Super Awards

La Critics Choice Association ha annunciato le nomination per la prima edizione dei Critics Choise Super Awars, competizione pensata per onorare anche il cinema più popolare che andrà a premiare i migliori film dell'anno nelle categorie action, animazione, fantasy/sci-fi, horror e supereroi.

A guidare le candidature troviamo Palm Springs, irresistibile commedia "time-loop" con Andy Samberg e Cristin Milioti che concorrerà anche per il miglior villain (J.K. Simmons). Seguono con quattro nomination Birds of Prey, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Hunt, The Old Guard, La famiglia Willoughby, il film Pixar Onward e l'apprezzato horror Freaky targato Blumhouse.



Di seguito potete la lista completa delle nomination:

MIGLIOR FILM D'AZIONE

Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Extraction (Netflix)

Greyhound (Apple TV+)

The Hunt (Universal)

Mulan (Disney+)

The Outpost (Millennium Media)

Tenet (Warner Bros.)

MIGLIORE ATTORE - FILM D'AZIONE

Tom Hanks – Greyhound (Apple TV+)

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction (Netflix)

Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost (Millennium Media)

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life (Sony)

John David Washington – Tenet (Warner Bros)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE - FILM D'AZIONE

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

Yifei Liu – Mulan (Disney+)

Blake Lively – The Rhythm Section (Paramount)

Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

Onward (Disney+)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Disney+)

The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)



MIGLIORE DOPPIATORE - FILM ANIMATO

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)

Will Forte – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Tom Holland – Onward (Disney+)

John Krasinski – Animal Crackers (Netflix)

Chris Pratt – Onward (Disney+)

Sam Rockwell – The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)

MIGLIORE DOPPIATRICE - FILM ANIMATO

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

Maya Rudolph – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

Phillipa Soo – Over the Moon (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – Onward (Disney+)

Eva Whittaker – Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

MIGLIORE FILM DI SUPEREROI (Include anche titoli tratti da fumetti e videogiochi)

Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (Warner Bros. Animation)

MIGLIORE ATTORE - FILM DI SUPEREROI

Skylar Astin – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Old Guard (Netflix)

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

Ben Schwartz – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE - FILM DI SUPEREROI

Kiki Layne – The Old Guard (Netflix)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)

Jurnee Smollett – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard (Netflix)

MIGLIORE FILM HORROR

Freaky (Universal)

The Invisible Man (Universal)

Relic (IFC Films)

The Rental (IFC Films)

Sputnik (Sony Pictures)

MIGLIORE ATTORE - FILM HORROR

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – His House (Netflix)

Pyotr Fyodorov – Sputnik (Sony Pictures)

Michiel Huisman – The Other Lamb (IFC Films)

Dan Stevens – The Rental (IFC Films)

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE - FILM HORROR

Haley Bennett – Swallow (IFC Films)

Angela Bettis – 12 Hour Shift (Magnet Releasing)

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)

Sheila Vand – The Rental (IFC Films)

MIGLIORE FILM FANTASY/SCI-FI

Love and Monsters (Paramount)

Palm Springs (Hulu)

Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

Synchronic (Well Go USA)

The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

MIGLIORE ATTORE - FILM FANTASY/SCI-FI

Christopher Abbott – Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

Jake Horowitz – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

Anthony Mackie – Synchronic (Well Go USA)

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu)

J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE - FILM FANTASY/SCI-FI

Ally Ioannides – Synchronic (Well Go USA)

Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)

Sierra McCormick – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu)

Andrea Riseborough – Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

MIGLIOR VILLAIN

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)

Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)

Martin Short and Jane Krakowski – The Willoughbys (Netflix)

J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu)

Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)