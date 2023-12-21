Oscar, si parte! Ecco le shortlist delle prime 10 categorie
La corsa agli 0scar 2024 si avvicina e, ovviamente, sono state pubblicate anche le prime shortlist ufficiali di alcune categorie che preannunciano un pò la direzione che prenderanno le cinquine. Tra i film figura anche Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone che conferma la sua forza tutta internazionale.
Dopo la chiusura delle shortlist degli Oscar 2024, non si poteva fare altro che aspettare la pubblicazione dei primi elenchi di titoli che arriveranno alle fase finali prima della nomina delle cinquine ufficiali che concorreranno durante la notte più glamour dell'anno. Oltre ai quasi scontati Barbie ed Oppenheimer, si è fatta notare la presenza di Maestro e Povere Creature che si prospettano essere degli importantissimi competitor nella fase finale di votazione. Sono state annunciate poche categorie quasi totalmente tecniche tranne per quanto riguarda miglior film straniero, miglior documentario e cortometraggio.
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- American Symphony
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Beyond Utopia
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
- In the Rearview
- Stamped from the Beginning
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- A Still Small Voice
- 32 Sounds
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Bear
- Between Earth & Sky
- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
- Camp Courage
- Deciding Vote
- How We Get Free
- If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Last Song from Kabul
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Oasis
- Wings of Dust
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
- Armenia, Amerikatsi
- Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
- Danimarca, The Promised Land
- Finlandia, Fallen Leaves
- Francia, The Taste of Things
- Germania, The Teachers’ Lounge
- Islanda, Godland
- Italia, Io Capitano
- Giappone, Perfect Days
- Messico, Totem
- Marocco, The Mother of All Lies
- Spagna, Society of the Snow
- Tunisia, Four Daughters
- Ucraina, 20 Days in Mariupol
- Regno Unito, The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
- Beau ha paura
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Povere Creature
- Society of the Snow
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
- American Fiction
- American Symphony
- Barbie
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Color Purple
- Elemental
- The Holdovers
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- It Never Went Away da American Symphony
- Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) da Asteroid City
- Dance The Night da Barbie
- I’m Just Ken da Barbie
- What Was I Made For? da Barbie
- Keep It Movin’ da Il colore viola
- Superpower (I) da Il colore viola
- The Fire Inside da Flamin’ Hot
- High Life da Flora and Son
- Meet In The Middle da Flora and Son
- Can’t Catch Me Now daThe Hunger Games: La ballata dell'Usignolo e del serpente
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) da Killers of the Flower Moon
- Quiet Eyes da Past Lives
- Road To Freedom da Rustin
- Am I Dreaming da Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO
- Boom
- Eeva
- Humo (Smoke)
- I’m Hip
- A Kind of Testament
- Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Once upon a Studio
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- Pete
- 27
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Wild Summon
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- The After
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop
- An Avocado Pit
- Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
- Dead Cat
- Good Boy
- Invincible
- Invisible Border
- Knight of Fortune
- The One Note Man
- Red, White and Blue
- The Shepherd
- Strange Way of Life
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Yellow
SONORO
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- The Killer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Povere creature
- Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
In vista degli Oscar si può capire la "direzione" della stagione dei premi grazie alle candidature ai Critics Choice Awards 2024. Cosa ne pensate? Raccontatecelo nei commenti!
