Oscar 2023, tutti i vincitori della 95esima edizione degli Academy Awards
Finalmente ci siamo: dopo le ultime considerazioni sugli Oscar 2023, è arrivato il momento di fare sul serio e al mitico Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles sono stati ufficialmente assegnati i 95esimi Academy Awards.
Come da pronostico, Everything Everywhere all at once ha fatto piazza pulita, vincendo i premi per montaggio, sceneggiatura originale, miglior attore non protagonista, miglior attrice non protagonista, miglior attrice protagonista, miglior regia e anche miglior film; Brendan Fraser ha vinto il triello con Austin Butler e Colin Farrell per l'Oscar al miglior attore, mentre Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale ha vinto il premio per il miglior film internazionale, seguendo Everything Everywhere con un totale di quattro premi, tra cui fotografia, scenografia e colonna sonora. Tra i maggior momenti di una serata già scritta, da segnalare il fuori programma della performance di Lady Gaga per Hold my hand.
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori:
MIGLIOR FILM
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- I Daniels, Everything Everywhere
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshee of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Cause Away
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- All the breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
- Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR SONORO
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere
- Mrs Harris goes to Paris
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere
- The Fabelmans
MIGLIOR CANZONE
- Applause, Tell it like a woman
- Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR
- This is a life, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- An irish goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night ride
- The Red Suitcase
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I thing I believe it
