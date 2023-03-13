Oscar 2023, tutti i vincitori della 95esima edizione degli Academy Awards

Finalmente ci siamo: dopo le ultime considerazioni sugli Oscar 2023, è arrivato il momento di fare sul serio e al mitico Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles sono stati ufficialmente assegnati i 95esimi Academy Awards.

Come da pronostico, Everything Everywhere all at once ha fatto piazza pulita, vincendo i premi per montaggio, sceneggiatura originale, miglior attore non protagonista, miglior attrice non protagonista, miglior attrice protagonista, miglior regia e anche miglior film; Brendan Fraser ha vinto il triello con Austin Butler e Colin Farrell per l'Oscar al miglior attore, mentre Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale ha vinto il premio per il miglior film internazionale, seguendo Everything Everywhere con un totale di quattro premi, tra cui fotografia, scenografia e colonna sonora. Tra i maggior momenti di una serata già scritta, da segnalare il fuori programma della performance di Lady Gaga per Hold my hand.

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori:

MIGLIOR FILM

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere all at once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

MIGLIOR REGIA

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

I Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshee of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Cause Away

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

The elephant whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the gate

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

All the breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro

Marcel the shell with shoes on

Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR SONORO

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs Harris goes to Paris

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

MIGLIOR CANZONE

Applause, Tell it like a woman

Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This is a life, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

An irish goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night ride

The Red Suitcase

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE