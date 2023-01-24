Oscar 2023, annunciate le nomination ufficiali: Everything Everywhere davanti a tutti

Dopo le ultime previsioni per gli Oscar 2023, il tempo dei calcoli è finito e la stagione dei premi può iniziare davvero: in questi minuti l'Academy of Motion Pictures ha annunciato le nomination ufficiali per la 95esima edizione degli Oscar, che si svolgerà a Los Angeles il 12 marzo prossimo.

A rientrare nella lista dei migliori film dell'anno, titoli come Avatar: La via dell'acqua, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans e The Banshees of Inisherin, con l'assenza a sorpresa di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (che ha ottenuto un totale di cinque nomination) e l'inclusione, forse ancora più sorprendente, di Triangle of Sadness, presente anche nella regia e nella sceneggiatura originale; per quanto riguarda i registi, invece, fuori James Cameron e Joseph Kosinski, ma anche Damien Chazelle. Guida Everything Everywhere, con 11 nomination.



Infine, segnaliamo la gran sorpresa di Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale - con gli Oscar che hanno evidentemente seguito il trend dei BAFTA Awards a dispetto delle previsioni - che si aggiunge alla doppia nomination di Netflix tra i film animati, con Pinocchio e Il mostro dei mari.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2023:

MIGLIOR FILM

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

MIGLIOR REGIA

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

I Daniels, Everything Everywhere

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshee of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Cate Blanchett, Tarh

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Cause Away

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

The elephant whisperers

Haulout

How do you measure a year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the gate

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

All the breathes

All the beauty and the bloodshed

Fire of love

A house made of splinters

Navalny

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro

Marcel the shell with shoes on

Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR SONORO

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Avatar: La via dell'acqua

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs Harris goes to Paris

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

Applause, Tell it like a woman

Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR

This is a life, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

An irish goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night ride

The Red Suitcase

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse

The flying sailor

Ice Merchants

My year of dicks

An ostrich told me the world is fake and I thing I believe it

La cerimonia di premiazione, lo ricordiamo, si terrà al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles il prossimo 12 marzo, e dopo le polemiche dell'anno scorso gli Oscar 2023 torneranno al modello di premiazione classico con tutte le statuette assegnate in diretta: secondo voi chi vincerà? Ditecelo nei commenti!