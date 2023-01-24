Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Oscar 2023, annunciate le nomination ufficiali: Everything Everywhere davanti a tutti

Dopo le ultime previsioni per gli Oscar 2023, il tempo dei calcoli è finito e la stagione dei premi può iniziare davvero: in questi minuti l'Academy of Motion Pictures ha annunciato le nomination ufficiali per la 95esima edizione degli Oscar, che si svolgerà a Los Angeles il 12 marzo prossimo.

A rientrare nella lista dei migliori film dell'anno, titoli come Avatar: La via dell'acqua, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans e The Banshees of Inisherin, con l'assenza a sorpresa di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (che ha ottenuto un totale di cinque nomination) e l'inclusione, forse ancora più sorprendente, di Triangle of Sadness, presente anche nella regia e nella sceneggiatura originale; per quanto riguarda i registi, invece, fuori James Cameron e Joseph Kosinski, ma anche Damien Chazelle. Guida Everything Everywhere, con 11 nomination.

Infine, segnaliamo la gran sorpresa di Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale - con gli Oscar che hanno evidentemente seguito il trend dei BAFTA Awards a dispetto delle previsioni - che si aggiunge alla doppia nomination di Netflix tra i film animati, con Pinocchio e Il mostro dei mari.

Qui sotto tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2023:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Avatar: La via dell'acqua
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • I Daniels, Everything Everywhere
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field, Tar
  • Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshee of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Cate Blanchett, Tarh
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Cause Away
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

  • The elephant whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do you measure a year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the gate

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • All the breathes
  • All the beauty and the bloodshed
  • Fire of love
  • A house made of splinters
  • Navalny

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

  • Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro
  • Marcel the shell with shoes on
  • Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tar
  • Triangle of Sadness

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Bardo
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tar

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Avatar: La via dell'acqua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Avatar: La via dell'acqua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Avatar: La via dell'acqua
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere
  • Mrs Harris goes to Paris

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

  • Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere
  • The Fabelmans
MIGLIOR CANZONE
  • Applause, Tell it like a woman
  • Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu, RRR
  • This is a life, Everything Everywhere

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

  • An irish goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le pupille
  • Night ride
  • The Red Suitcase

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

  • The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
  • The flying sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My year of dicks
  • An ostrich told me the world is fake and I thing I believe it

La cerimonia di premiazione, lo ricordiamo, si terrà al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles il prossimo 12 marzo, e dopo le polemiche dell'anno scorso gli Oscar 2023 torneranno al modello di premiazione classico con tutte le statuette assegnate in diretta: secondo voi chi vincerà? Ditecelo nei commenti!

