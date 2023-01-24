Oscar 2023, annunciate le nomination ufficiali: Everything Everywhere davanti a tutti
Dopo le ultime previsioni per gli Oscar 2023, il tempo dei calcoli è finito e la stagione dei premi può iniziare davvero: in questi minuti l'Academy of Motion Pictures ha annunciato le nomination ufficiali per la 95esima edizione degli Oscar, che si svolgerà a Los Angeles il 12 marzo prossimo.
A rientrare nella lista dei migliori film dell'anno, titoli come Avatar: La via dell'acqua, Top Gun: Maverick, The Fabelmans e The Banshees of Inisherin, con l'assenza a sorpresa di Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (che ha ottenuto un totale di cinque nomination) e l'inclusione, forse ancora più sorprendente, di Triangle of Sadness, presente anche nella regia e nella sceneggiatura originale; per quanto riguarda i registi, invece, fuori James Cameron e Joseph Kosinski, ma anche Damien Chazelle. Guida Everything Everywhere, con 11 nomination.
Infine, segnaliamo la gran sorpresa di Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale - con gli Oscar che hanno evidentemente seguito il trend dei BAFTA Awards a dispetto delle previsioni - che si aggiunge alla doppia nomination di Netflix tra i film animati, con Pinocchio e Il mostro dei mari.
Qui sotto tutte le nomination agli Oscar 2023:
MIGLIOR FILM
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- I Daniels, Everything Everywhere
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshee of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Cate Blanchett, Tarh
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Cause Away
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- All the breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
- Pinocchio di Guillermo Del Toro
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIOR SONORO
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Avatar: La via dell'acqua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere
- Mrs Harris goes to Paris
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Niente di nuovo sul fronte occidentale
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere
- The Fabelmans
- Applause, Tell it like a woman
- Hold my hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift me up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR
- This is a life, Everything Everywhere
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- An irish goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night ride
- The Red Suitcase
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I thing I believe it
La cerimonia di premiazione, lo ricordiamo, si terrà al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles il prossimo 12 marzo, e dopo le polemiche dell'anno scorso gli Oscar 2023 torneranno al modello di premiazione classico con tutte le statuette assegnate in diretta: secondo voi chi vincerà? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Altri contenuti per Oscar 2023
- Oscar 2023: dove vedere e recuperare i film candidati, da Avatar a Top Gun
- Oscar 2023: Alfonso Cuarón fa la storia del premio...grazie ad un film italiano
- Razzie Awards 2023, per i fan hanno esagerato: oltre a Blonde c'è un'attrice di 12 anni!
- Oscar 2023: quando e come vedere le nomination, quali saranno i probabili candidati?
- BAFTA 2023: The Fabelmans, Avatar e Top Gun snobbati, a sorpresa guida un film Netflix!
Oscar 2023
Quanto attendi: Oscar 2023
Hype totali: 5
Contenuti più Letti
- 3 commentiTitanic, James Cameron svela il motivo del ritorno al cinema del film!
- 7 commentiAvatar 2 oltre i 2 miliardi, i numeri ufficiali: supererà anche Avengers: Infinity War!
- 5 commentiStar Wars, Daisy Ridley sul ritorno nel franchise:"Sono alla ricerca di lavoro!"
- 5 commentiHarry Potter: perché i film della saga conquistano anche Netflix?
- 2 commentiJung_E Recensione: su Netflix l'ambizioso sci-fi di Yeon Sang-ho
- M3GAN batte ogni record: superati 124 milioni al box office globale!
- 7 commentiRazzie, piange Blonde: peggior coppia "Andrew Dominik e i suoi problemi con le donne"
- 14 commentiOscar 2023, annunciate le nomination ufficiali: Everything Everywhere davanti a tutti
- 6 commentiDungeons & Dragons: maghi, zombie e Led Zeppelin nel nuovo trailer ufficiale!
- Thor Ragnarok, come perde l'occhio il personaggio di Chris Hemsworth?