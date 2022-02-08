Oscar 2022, annunciate le nomination: Spider-Man: No Way Home è stato candidato?
Il tempo delle previsioni per gli Oscar sono finiti, dato che finalmente la Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha svelato le nomination ufficiali agli Oscar 2022.
Dopo aver elencato tutti i record che gli Oscar 2022 potrebbero battere, ecco la lista completa dei film e gli artisti nomati quest'anno:
MIGLIOR FILM
- Belfast
- Coda
- Don't Look Up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Kenneth Branagh
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Paul Thomas Anderson
- Jane Campion
- Steven Spielberg
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Javier Bardem
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Andrew Garfield
- Will Smith
- Denzel Washington
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Jessica Chastain
- Olivia Colman
- Penelope Cruz
- Nicole Kidman
- Kristen Stewart
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Jessie Buckley
- Ariana DeBose
- Judi Dench
- Kirsten Dunst
- Aunjanue Ellis
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Ciarin Hinds
- Troy Kotsur
- Jesse Plemons
- JK Simmons
- Kodi Smith-McPhee
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Drive my car
- Flee
- E' stata la mano di Dio
- Lunana
- The worst person in the world
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- Audible
- Lead me home
- The queen of basketball
- Three songs for Benazir
- When we were bullies
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with fire
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die
- Somehow you do, Four Good Days
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchell vs The Machines
- Raya and the last dragon
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Coda
- Drive my car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No time to die
- Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
MIGLIOR SONORO
- Belfast
- Dune
- No time to die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick tick boom
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- Ala Kachuu
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
La partita adesso entra finalmente nel vivo: per altre informazioni sui 94esimi Academy Awards, ecco il calendario di tutti gli appuntamenti degli Oscar 2022.
