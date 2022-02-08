Oscar 2022, annunciate le nomination: Spider-Man: No Way Home è stato candidato?

Il tempo delle previsioni per gli Oscar sono finiti, dato che finalmente la Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha svelato le nomination ufficiali agli Oscar 2022.

Dopo aver elencato tutti i record che gli Oscar 2022 potrebbero battere, ecco la lista completa dei film e gli artisti nomati quest'anno:

MIGLIOR FILM

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MIGLIOR REGIA

Kenneth Branagh

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Paul Thomas Anderson

Jane Campion

Steven Spielberg

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Penelope Cruz

Nicole Kidman

Kristen Stewart

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Jessie Buckley

Ariana DeBose

Judi Dench

Kirsten Dunst

Aunjanue Ellis

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Ciarin Hinds

Troy Kotsur

Jesse Plemons

JK Simmons

Kodi Smith-McPhee

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Drive my car

Flee

E' stata la mano di Dio

Lunana

The worst person in the world

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

Audible

Lead me home

The queen of basketball

Three songs for Benazir

When we were bullies

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with fire

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow you do, Four Good Days

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchell vs The Machines

Raya and the last dragon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Coda

Drive my car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA



Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Dune

Free Guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

MIGLIOR SONORO

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick tick boom

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres Paralelas

The Power of the Dog

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

Ala Kachuu

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

La partita adesso entra finalmente nel vivo: per altre informazioni sui 94esimi Academy Awards, ecco il calendario di tutti gli appuntamenti degli Oscar 2022.