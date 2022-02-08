Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Oscar 2022, annunciate le nomination: Spider-Man: No Way Home è stato candidato?

Il tempo delle previsioni per gli Oscar sono finiti, dato che finalmente la Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ha svelato le nomination ufficiali agli Oscar 2022.

Dopo aver elencato tutti i record che gli Oscar 2022 potrebbero battere, ecco la lista completa dei film e gli artisti nomati quest'anno:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Don't Look Up
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Kenneth Branagh
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  • Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Jane Campion
  • Steven Spielberg

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Javier Bardem
  • Benedict Cumberbatch
  • Andrew Garfield
  • Will Smith
  • Denzel Washington

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Jessica Chastain
  • Olivia Colman
  • Penelope Cruz
  • Nicole Kidman
  • Kristen Stewart

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Jessie Buckley
  • Ariana DeBose
  • Judi Dench
  • Kirsten Dunst
  • Aunjanue Ellis

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Ciarin Hinds
  • Troy Kotsur
  • Jesse Plemons
  • JK Simmons
  • Kodi Smith-McPhee

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

  • Drive my car
  • Flee
  • E' stata la mano di Dio
  • Lunana
  • The worst person in the world

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

  • Audible
  • Lead me home
  • The queen of basketball
  • Three songs for Benazir
  • When we were bullies

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing with fire

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

  • Be Alive, King Richard
  • Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
  • Down to Joy, Belfast
  • No Time to Die, No Time to Die
  • Somehow you do, Four Good Days

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchell vs The Machines
  • Raya and the last dragon

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • Coda
  • Drive my car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Belfast
  • Don't Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

MIGLIORE FOTOGRAFIA

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No time to die
  • Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No time to die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick tick boom

MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA

  • Don't Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Madres Paralelas
  • The Power of the Dog

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

  • Ala Kachuu
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

La partita adesso entra finalmente nel vivo: per altre informazioni sui 94esimi Academy Awards, ecco il calendario di tutti gli appuntamenti degli Oscar 2022.

