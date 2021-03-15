Oscar 2021, annunciate le nomination! Ecco tutti i film candidati
Ivan Marra
Here we go again: anche quest'anno la Notte degli Oscar si avvicina e, seppur in un clima decisamente diverso rispetto a quello a cui siamo abituati, l'Academy ci prepara all'evento più atteso dagli appassionati di cinema di tutto il mondo annunciando le attesissime nomination alle ambitissime statuette.
Ecco, dunque, le nomination agli Oscar 2021 annunciate dall'Academy pochi minuti fa:
MIGLIOR FILM
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Mank
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black BottomAnthony Hopkins, The FatherGary Oldman, MankSteven Yeun, Minari
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Maria Bakalova, Borat - Seguito di Film
- Glenn Close, Elegia Americana
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yeon Jung-hoon, Minari
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., Quella Notte a Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
- Another Round, Danimarca
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Romania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia ed Erzegovina
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
- Colette
- A Concerto is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voce, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: La Storia dei Fire Saga
- Io Sì (Seen), La Vita Davanti a Sé
- Speak Now, Quella Notte a Miami
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
- Onward
- Over The Moon
- Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers - Il Popolo dei Lupi
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
- Borat - Seguito di Film
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Quella Notte a Miami
- La Tigre Bianca
MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Sound of Metal
MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Notizie dal Mondo
- Tenet
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
MIGLIOR SONORO
- Greyhound
- Mank
- Notizie dal Mondo
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA
- Emma
- Elegia Americana
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- Il Processo ai Chicago 7
- Terrence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
- Emile Mosseri, Minari
- James Newton Howard, Notizie dal Mondo
- Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste, Soul
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
- Felling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
