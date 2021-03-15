Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Oscar 2021, annunciate le nomination! Ecco tutti i film candidati

Here we go again: anche quest'anno la Notte degli Oscar si avvicina e, seppur in un clima decisamente diverso rispetto a quello a cui siamo abituati, l'Academy ci prepara all'evento più atteso dagli appassionati di cinema di tutto il mondo annunciando le attesissime nomination alle ambitissime statuette.

Ecco, dunque, le nomination agli Oscar 2021 annunciate dall'Academy pochi minuti fa:

MIGLIOR FILM

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Mank

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat - Seguito di Film
  • Glenn Close, Elegia Americana
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Yeon Jung-hoon, Minari

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Leslie Odom Jr., Quella Notte a Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

  • Another Round, Danimarca
  • Better Days, Hong Kong
  • Collective, Romania
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia ed Erzegovina

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO

  • Colette
  • A Concerto is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE

  • Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voce, Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: La Storia dei Fire Saga
  • Io Sì (Seen), La Vita Davanti a Sé
  • Speak Now, Quella Notte a Miami

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

  • Onward
  • Over The Moon
  • Shaun, Vita da Pecora: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers - Il Popolo dei Lupi

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

  • Borat - Seguito di Film
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Quella Notte a Miami
  • La Tigre Bianca

MIGLIORE SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7
  • Sound of Metal

MIGLIORE SCENOGRAFIA

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Notizie dal Mondo
  • Tenet

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

MIGLIOR SONORO

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • Notizie dal Mondo
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURA

  • Emma
  • Elegia Americana
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • Il Processo ai Chicago 7
MIGLIORE COLONNA SONORA
  • Terrence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
  • Emile Mosseri, Minari
  • James Newton Howard, Notizie dal Mondo
  • Trent Reznor e Atticus Ross, Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross e Jon Batiste, Soul

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

  • Felling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D'ANIMAZIONE

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People
A spiccare è ovviamente la presenza di un po' d'Italia, grazie alla candidatura della Io Sì di Laura Pausini come Miglior Canzone e a quella del Pinocchio di Garrone nelle categorie Trucco e Costumi. Vi ritenete soddisfatti da queste nomination? Diteci la vostra nei commenti! Ecco, intanto, le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2021 pubblicate nei giorni scorsi.
FONTE: cnn
