Oscar 2021, annunciate le nomination! Ecco tutti i film candidati

Here we go again: anche quest'anno la Notte degli Oscar si avvicina e, seppur in un clima decisamente diverso rispetto a quello a cui siamo abituati, l'Academy ci prepara all'evento più atteso dagli appassionati di cinema di tutto il mondo annunciando le attesissime nomination alle ambitissime statuette.

Ecco, dunque, le nomination agli Oscar 2021 annunciate dall'Academy pochi minuti fa:

MIGLIOR FILM

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Il Processo ai Chicago 7

Mank

MIGLIOR REGIA

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg, Drunk

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA