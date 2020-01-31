Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
World of Warship
World of Warship

Visita la pagina dedicata al gioco di strategia
  1. HOME
  2. Oscar 2020
  3. Notizie

Oscar 2020, C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood trionfa agli Artios Awards for Casting

Oscar 2020, C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood trionfa agli Artios Awards for Casting
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

I direttori del casting di C'Era Una Volta ... a Hollywood, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit e Marriage Story sono stati tra i vincitori dei 35esimi Artios Awards, che si sono tenuti in queste ore in tre cerimonie simultanee tra Los Angeles, New York e Londra.

Altri vincitori nelle otto categorie di film sono stati i direttori del casting di The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Skin in the Game, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lion King e Toy Story 4, gli ultimi due dei quali vincitori ad ex aequo nella categoria animazione.

I vincitori televisivi includono i direttori del casting di Russian Doll, Pose, When They See Us, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Game of Thrones.

Nei 34 anni dalla loro creazione, gli Artios Awards hanno previsto per ben 14 volte l'Oscar per il miglior film: nove di queste volte sono arrivate negli ultimi quattordici anni, incluso Green Book l'anno scorso. Gli Artios Awards sono stati assegnati per la prima volta nel 1985 e vengono scelti dai membri della Casting Society of America, un'organizzazione fondata nel 1982.

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori:

  • Animation: (TIE) “The Lion King,” Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate); “Toy Story 4,” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
  • Big Budget – Comedy: “Knives Out,” Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Bret Howe (Associate)
  • Big Budget – Drama: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Victoria Thomas
  • Studio or Independent – Comedy: “Jojo Rabbit,” Des Hamilton
  • Studio or Independent – Drama: “Marriage Story,” Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
  • Low Budget – Comedy or Drama: “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Associate)
  • Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama: “Skin in the Game,” Matthew Lessall The
  • Zeitgeist Award: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)
  • Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy: “Russian Doll,” Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)
  • Television Pilot and First Season – Drama: “Pose,” Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
  • Television Series Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)
  • Television Series – Drama: “Game of Thrones,” Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
  • Limited Series: “When They See Us,” Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
  • Film – Non-Theatrical Release: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)
  • Television Animation: “Big Mouth,” Julie Ashton-Barson

Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo alla programmazione di Sky per gli Oscar 2020 e all'annuncio della speciale performance di Billie Eilish.

Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

Da Uncut Gems e Frozen II: i principali esclusi agli Oscar 2020

Altri contenuti per Oscar 2020

  1. Confermati cast e trama di Nightmare Alley, il nuovo film di Guillermo Del Toro
  2. Margot Robbie immagina cosa succederebbe tra Harley Quinn e il Joker di Joaquin Phoenix