Oscar 2020, C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood trionfa agli Artios Awards for Casting
I direttori del casting di C'Era Una Volta ... a Hollywood, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit e Marriage Story sono stati tra i vincitori dei 35esimi Artios Awards, che si sono tenuti in queste ore in tre cerimonie simultanee tra Los Angeles, New York e Londra.
Altri vincitori nelle otto categorie di film sono stati i direttori del casting di The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Skin in the Game, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lion King e Toy Story 4, gli ultimi due dei quali vincitori ad ex aequo nella categoria animazione.
I vincitori televisivi includono i direttori del casting di Russian Doll, Pose, When They See Us, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Game of Thrones.
Nei 34 anni dalla loro creazione, gli Artios Awards hanno previsto per ben 14 volte l'Oscar per il miglior film: nove di queste volte sono arrivate negli ultimi quattordici anni, incluso Green Book l'anno scorso. Gli Artios Awards sono stati assegnati per la prima volta nel 1985 e vengono scelti dai membri della Casting Society of America, un'organizzazione fondata nel 1982.
Qui sotto tutti i vincitori:
- Animation: (TIE) “The Lion King,” Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate); “Toy Story 4,” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
- Big Budget – Comedy: “Knives Out,” Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Bret Howe (Associate)
- Big Budget – Drama: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” Victoria Thomas
- Studio or Independent – Comedy: “Jojo Rabbit,” Des Hamilton
- Studio or Independent – Drama: “Marriage Story,” Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
- Low Budget – Comedy or Drama: “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Associate)
- Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama: “Skin in the Game,” Matthew Lessall The
- Zeitgeist Award: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)
- Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy: “Russian Doll,” Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)
- Television Pilot and First Season – Drama: “Pose,” Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)
- Television Series Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)
- Television Series – Drama: “Game of Thrones,” Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
- Limited Series: “When They See Us,” Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)
- Film – Non-Theatrical Release: “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)
- Television Animation: “Big Mouth,” Julie Ashton-Barson
