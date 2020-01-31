Oscar 2020, C'Era Una Volta a Hollywood trionfa agli Artios Awards for Casting

I direttori del casting di C'Era Una Volta ... a Hollywood, Knives Out, Jojo Rabbit e Marriage Story sono stati tra i vincitori dei 35esimi Artios Awards, che si sono tenuti in queste ore in tre cerimonie simultanee tra Los Angeles, New York e Londra.

Altri vincitori nelle otto categorie di film sono stati i direttori del casting di The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Skin in the Game, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Lion King e Toy Story 4, gli ultimi due dei quali vincitori ad ex aequo nella categoria animazione.

I vincitori televisivi includono i direttori del casting di Russian Doll, Pose, When They See Us, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel e Game of Thrones.

Nei 34 anni dalla loro creazione, gli Artios Awards hanno previsto per ben 14 volte l'Oscar per il miglior film: nove di queste volte sono arrivate negli ultimi quattordici anni, incluso Green Book l'anno scorso. Gli Artios Awards sono stati assegnati per la prima volta nel 1985 e vengono scelti dai membri della Casting Society of America, un'organizzazione fondata nel 1982.

Qui sotto tutti i vincitori:

Animation : (TIE) “The Lion King,” Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate); “Toy Story 4,” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

