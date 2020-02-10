Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Oscar 2020: l'elenco completo dei vincitori della 92esima edizione

La leggendaria cornice del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles è stata ancora una volta testimone della Notte degli Oscar, giunta alla sua 92esima edizione: in questo articolo potete trovare la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli Academy Awards 2020.

Dopo settimane di attesa, analisi e approfondimenti, polemiche, conferme e sorprese, ecco come si è conclusa la stagione dei premi 2019/2020:

Best Picture

  • “Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)
  • “The Irishman” (Netflix)
  • “Jojo Rabbit” (Disney/Fox Searchlight)
  • “Joker” (Warner Bros.)
  • “Little Women” (Sony)
  • “Marriage Story” (Netflix)
  • “1917” (Universal)
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
  • “Parasite” (Neon)

Best Director

  • Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
  • Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
  • Sam Mendes (“1917”)
  • Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
  • Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor

  • Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
  • Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
  • Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
  • Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
  • Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
  • Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
  • Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
  • Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
  • Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
  • Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Supporting Actress

  • Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
  • Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
  • Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
  • Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
  • Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Adapted Screenplay

  • Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)
  • Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
  • Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
  • Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)
  • Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)

Best Original Screenplay

  • Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)
  • Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
  • Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)
  • Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
  • Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Animated Feature

  • “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
  • “I Lost My Body”
  • “Klaus”
  • “Missing Link”
  • “Toy Story 4”

International Feature Film

  • “Corpus Christi”
  • “Honeyland”
  • “Les Miserables”
  • “Pain and Glory”
  • “Parasite”

Best Documentary

  • “American Factory”
  • “The Cave”
  • “Edge of Democracy”
  • “For Sama”
  • “Honeyland”

Best Cinematography

  • Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”
  • Lawrence Sher, “Joker”
  • Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”
  • Roger Deakins, “1917”
  • Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Costume Design

  • Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”
  • Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Mark Bridges, “Joker”
  • Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”
  • Arianne Phillip, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

  • Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford vs. Ferrari”
  • Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”
  • Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”
  • Jeff Groth, “Joker”
  • Yang Jinmo, “Parasite”

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • “Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)
  • “Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)
  • “Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)
  • “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)
  • “1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole)

Original Score

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
  • Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
  • Thomas Newman, “1917”
  • John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song

  • I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”
  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
  • “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”
  • “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
  • “Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Production Design

  • “The Irishman”: Production Design - Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
  • “Jojo Rabbit”: Production Design - Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
  • “1917”: Production Design - Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Production Design - Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
  • “Parasite”: Production Design - Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration -Cho Won Woo

Sound Editing

  • “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester)
  • “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)
  • “1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord)

Sound Mixing

  • “Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)
  • “Ford vs. Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)
  • “Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)
  • “1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)
  • “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano)

Visual Effects

  • “Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)
  • “The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)
  • “The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)
  • “1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)
  • “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)

Documentary (Short Subject)

  • “In the Absence”
  • “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”
  • “Life Overtakes Me”
  • “St. Louis Superman”
  • “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Short Film (Animated)

  • “Daughter”
  • “Hair Love”
  • “Kitbull”
  • “Memorable”
  • “Sister”

Short Film (Live Action)

  • “Brotherhood”
  • “Nefta Football Club”
  • “The Neighbor’s Window”
  • “Saria”
  • “A Sister”
