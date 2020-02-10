Oscar 2020: l'elenco completo dei vincitori della 92esima edizione
La leggendaria cornice del Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles è stata ancora una volta testimone della Notte degli Oscar, giunta alla sua 92esima edizione: in questo articolo potete trovare la lista completa con tutti i vincitori degli Academy Awards 2020.
Dopo settimane di attesa, analisi e approfondimenti, polemiche, conferme e sorprese, ecco come si è conclusa la stagione dei premi 2019/2020:
Best Picture
- “Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)
- “The Irishman” (Netflix)
- “Jojo Rabbit” (Disney/Fox Searchlight)
- “Joker” (Warner Bros.)
- “Little Women” (Sony)
- “Marriage Story” (Netflix)
- “1917” (Universal)
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
- “Parasite” (Neon)
Best Director
- Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
- Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
- Sam Mendes (“1917”)
- Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
- Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)
Best Actor
- Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
- Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
- Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
- Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
- Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
- Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
- Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
- Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)
Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
- Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
- Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
- Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
- Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
- Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
- Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
- Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Adapted Screenplay
- Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”)
- Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
- Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
- Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)
Best Original Screenplay
- Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)
- Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
- Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)
- Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)
Animated Feature
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
- “I Lost My Body”
- “Klaus”
- “Missing Link”
- “Toy Story 4”
International Feature Film
- “Corpus Christi”
- “Honeyland”
- “Les Miserables”
- “Pain and Glory”
- “Parasite”
Best Documentary
- “American Factory”
- “The Cave”
- “Edge of Democracy”
- “For Sama”
- “Honeyland”
Best Cinematography
- Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”
- Lawrence Sher, “Joker”
- Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”
- Roger Deakins, “1917”
- Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Costume Design
- Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”
- Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Mark Bridges, “Joker”
- Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women”
- Arianne Phillip, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Film Editing
- Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford vs. Ferrari”
- Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”
- Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Jeff Groth, “Joker”
- Yang Jinmo, “Parasite”
Makeup and Hairstyling
- “Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)
- “Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)
- “Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)
- “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)
- “1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole)
Original Score
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
- Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
- Thomas Newman, “1917”
- John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Original Song
- I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
- “I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”
- “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
- “Stand Up,” “Harriet”
Production Design
- “The Irishman”: Production Design - Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
- “Jojo Rabbit”: Production Design - Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
- “1917”: Production Design - Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Production Design - Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- “Parasite”: Production Design - Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration -Cho Won Woo
Sound Editing
- “Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester)
- “Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)
- “1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord)
Sound Mixing
- “Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)
- “Ford vs. Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)
- “Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)
- “1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)
- “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano)
Visual Effects
- “Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick)
- “The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli)
- “The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman)
- “1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)
- “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)
Documentary (Short Subject)
- “In the Absence”
- “Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”
- “Life Overtakes Me”
- “St. Louis Superman”
- “Walk Run Cha-Cha”
Short Film (Animated)
- “Daughter”
- “Hair Love”
- “Kitbull”
- “Memorable”
- “Sister”
Short Film (Live Action)
- “Brotherhood”
- “Nefta Football Club”
- “The Neighbor’s Window”
- “Saria”
- “A Sister”
