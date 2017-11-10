Oscar 2018: ecco i 26 film d'animazione che vorrebbero l'Academy nomination

Sono 26 i film d'animazione che hanno lanciato la campagna "For your Consideration" per gli Oscar 2018, alla 90esima edizione. Qui sotto vi proponiamo la lista dei richiedenti.

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

Baby Boss

The Breadwinner

Capitan Mutanda The First Epic Movie

Cars 3

Cinderella the Cat

Coco

Cattivissimo Me 3

The Emoji Movie

Ethel & Ernest

Il toro Ferdinando

The Girl without Hands

In This Corner of the World

The LEGO Batman Movie

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Loving Vincent

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea

Napping Princess

A Silent Voice

I Puffi: Viaggio nella Foresta Segreta

The Star

Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale

Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming

Molti di questi film non hanno tuttavia ancora raggiunto i requisiti di qualificazione, che comprendono una specifica data d'uscita in sala e tante altre severe regole di partecipazione.

Le Nomination per i 90esimi Academy Awards saranno annunciate il 23 gennaio 2018.

La cerimonia ufficiale si terrà invece domenica 4 marzo 2018 al Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center a Hollywood.