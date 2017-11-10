Oscar 2018: ecco i 26 film d'animazione che vorrebbero l'Academy nomination

The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
Baby Boss
The Breadwinner
Capitan Mutanda The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Cinderella the Cat
Coco
Cattivissimo Me 3
The Emoji Movie
Ethel & Ernest
Il toro Ferdinando
The Girl without Hands
In This Corner of the World
The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Loving Vincent
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
Napping Princess
A Silent Voice
I Puffi: Viaggio nella Foresta Segreta
The Star
Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale
Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming
Molti di questi film non hanno tuttavia ancora raggiunto i requisiti di qualificazione, che comprendono una specifica data d'uscita in sala e tante altre severe regole di partecipazione.
Le Nomination per i 90esimi Academy Awards saranno annunciate il 23 gennaio 2018.
La cerimonia ufficiale si terrà invece domenica 4 marzo 2018 al Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center a Hollywood.