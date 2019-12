L'omaggio di James Gunn e i Marvel Studios a Stan Lee

Happy birthday to Stan “The Man” Lee! Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/kyqyFQ6Fyx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 28, 2019

Today, on what would have been my friend & hero #StanLee’s 97th birthday, I’d like to point out, in addition to Spider-Man & the Hulk & Thor, etc, he created the most popular Guardian of the Galaxy, Groot, which is rarely mentioned. Love and miss you, Stan. ❤️ #StanLeeForever — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 28, 2019

Today Stan Lee would have been 97. What a legend... we owe you a lot. I was honored to paint these 3 images of his iconic cameos in some of our films. @MeinerdingArt did the other Stans you see in this opening montage tribute. Thank you Stan Lee! #StanLee #excelsior #nuffsaid pic.twitter.com/IPWn8Mfdpl — Andy Park (@andyparkart) December 28, 2019