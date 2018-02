Nuovi concept da Black Panther, parla il creatore, i fan vogliono una serie tv

This is an unused Panther design I did. The bundles of rough thread are to represent Killmonger's scarification. @N_I_Z_Z_I incorporated that in the final Killmonger design. Final #BlackPanther design is by the amazing @Adi_Granov pic.twitter.com/pXj4IvsUyA

This is an alternate concept design I did on the film of the former Black Panther, T’Chaka! I HAD to do a version w/his classic cape look from the comics. #BlackPanther #WakandaForever #conceptart #costumedesign pic.twitter.com/eLgHZG7aNG