Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
  1. HOME
  2. Tenet
  3. Notizie

Nolan blastato dai fan sul caso HBO Max: "La colpa è solo tua"

Nolan blastato dai fan sul caso HBO Max: 'La colpa è solo tua'
INFORMAZIONI FILM
di

Nelle ultime ore sta facendo discutere l'intervista concessa da Christopher Nolan a Entertainment Tonight in cui il regista si scaglia violentemente contro la decisione della Warner di distribuire il suo listino film 2021 in streaming su HBO Max oltre che nelle sale cinematografiche. Ma il pubblico in rete sembra scagliarsi contro il regista.

Nelle ultime ore Nolan si è scagliato contro la decisione di WarnerMedia tuonando: "Alcuni dei registi piuù grandi della nostra industria e le nostre più importanti star sono andati a dormire la notte prima pensando di star lavorando al più grande film dello studio, solo per scoprire una volta svegli che stavano lavorando per il peggior servizio streaming".

Nolan ha continuato affermando: "Warner ha una macchina incredibile per far sì che i film funzionino ovunque, sia nei cinema che a casa, ma sta distruggendo tutto proprio mentre parliamo. Non capiscono nemmeno quello che stanno perdendo. La loro decisione non ha senso dal punto di vista economico e perfino il più moderato investitore di Wall Street vedrebbe la differenza tra interruzione e disfunzione".

Alcuni utenti però, specialmente su Twitter, sono convinti che la causa di tutto questo sia proprio Nolan e la bassa performance al box-office di Tenet. "Christopher Nolan è la RAGIONE per cui Warner Bros ha preso la sua decisione. Li ha fo**uti con Tenet. Li ha forzati a distribuirlo al cinema e a perdere milioni di dollari. Ogni regista che al momento è furioso dovrebbe indirizzare la sua rabbia su Nolan. Ha causato lui tutto questo", scrive un utente.

Un'altra scrive: "I cinema non si troverebbero nei guai in cui sono se le persone a cui piace Nolan non avessero spinto affinché il film arrivasse subito in sala. I cinema sarebbero in una condizione migliore se li avessimo tenuti chiusi e, da cinefila, odio l'idea che per tenere i cinema aperti la gente debba rischiare la propria vita".

Questi e altri commenti li trovate di seguito. E voi? Pensate che la colpa della situazione attuale sia da imputare a Nolan? Ditecelo nei commenti!

FONTE: ComicBook
Quanto è interessante?
4
speciale

Tenet e Mulan tra Box Office e streaming: cosa ci rivelano gli incassi

Altri contenuti per Tenet

  1. Jeremy Irons raggiunge Lady Gaga, De Niro e Pacino in Gucci di Ridley Scott!
  2. Star Trek, Quentin Tarantino si sarebbe 'divertito' con il Capitano Kirk