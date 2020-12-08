Nolan blastato dai fan sul caso HBO Max: "La colpa è solo tua"
Nelle ultime ore sta facendo discutere l'intervista concessa da Christopher Nolan a Entertainment Tonight in cui il regista si scaglia violentemente contro la decisione della Warner di distribuire il suo listino film 2021 in streaming su HBO Max oltre che nelle sale cinematografiche. Ma il pubblico in rete sembra scagliarsi contro il regista.
Nelle ultime ore Nolan si è scagliato contro la decisione di WarnerMedia tuonando: "Alcuni dei registi piuù grandi della nostra industria e le nostre più importanti star sono andati a dormire la notte prima pensando di star lavorando al più grande film dello studio, solo per scoprire una volta svegli che stavano lavorando per il peggior servizio streaming".
Nolan ha continuato affermando: "Warner ha una macchina incredibile per far sì che i film funzionino ovunque, sia nei cinema che a casa, ma sta distruggendo tutto proprio mentre parliamo. Non capiscono nemmeno quello che stanno perdendo. La loro decisione non ha senso dal punto di vista economico e perfino il più moderato investitore di Wall Street vedrebbe la differenza tra interruzione e disfunzione".
Alcuni utenti però, specialmente su Twitter, sono convinti che la causa di tutto questo sia proprio Nolan e la bassa performance al box-office di Tenet. "Christopher Nolan è la RAGIONE per cui Warner Bros ha preso la sua decisione. Li ha fo**uti con Tenet. Li ha forzati a distribuirlo al cinema e a perdere milioni di dollari. Ogni regista che al momento è furioso dovrebbe indirizzare la sua rabbia su Nolan. Ha causato lui tutto questo", scrive un utente.
Un'altra scrive: "I cinema non si troverebbero nei guai in cui sono se le persone a cui piace Nolan non avessero spinto affinché il film arrivasse subito in sala. I cinema sarebbero in una condizione migliore se li avessimo tenuti chiusi e, da cinefila, odio l'idea che per tenere i cinema aperti la gente debba rischiare la propria vita".
Questi e altri commenti li trovate di seguito. E voi? Pensate che la colpa della situazione attuale sia da imputare a Nolan? Ditecelo nei commenti!
LOL. Christopher Nolan is the REASON that Warner Brothers made the decision they did. He fucked them on TENET. He forced it to go theatrical and lose millions of dollars. Any filmmakers who are angry should direct their complaints to Nolan. He caused this.— Sameer Ketkar (@BurntMan2010) December 8, 2020
Theaters wouldn't be in as much trouble if people like Nolan hadn't tried to rush films back into theaters. Theaters would be in a much better state if we had kept them closed, and as a cinephile, I hate the idea that to keep theaters open people need to risk their lives. https://t.co/BTYUHBE1aK— AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) December 8, 2020
I love going to the movies and I miss it. But until there’s a vaccine I’ll gladly watch everything I can in the safety of my own home. Nolan as much as I adore his films just comes off as arrogant and a purist when 2020 has radically changed the landscape of film. My two cents.— Chris Barreras (@Gingerdome81) December 8, 2020
Nolan trying to convince people and studios to release movies in theaters during a global pandemic pic.twitter.com/530sPth1AI— Pablo Leon (@ArtsyPabster) December 8, 2020
I get that WBs approach to their HBO Max announcement (in regards to filmmakers) was shitty, but Nolan’s lack of awareness about his own role in making life harder for theaters by refusing any sort of compromise needs to be called out. Not to mention we’re STILL in a pandemic.— Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) December 8, 2020
TENET was a test case at releasing a blockbuster in a pandemic. Christopher Nolan encouraged it. It failed. Warner Bros. are now evolving with the times. Sure, they should have discussed this with their filmmakers before the announcement, but it wouldn't have changed their plans.— Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) December 8, 2020
Ironically, Nolan helped push them here. He basically forced TENET to play in theaters at the peak of the global pandemic and it absolutely bombed because well... pandemic.— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 8, 2020
Warner's scared to put even bigger blockbusters at only the theaters next year for even bigger disasters. https://t.co/HOISxwC8yu
Didn’t Nolan practically force WB to release TENET mid-COVID so that he could have his theatrical release that only proved that people aren’t comfortable going to theaters?— Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 8, 2020
This guy is something else. https://t.co/pS5e9CaPuG
Christopher Nolan explaining how he will go back in time to reverse Warner Bros. decision: pic.twitter.com/zQ83RGzytu— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 8, 2020
