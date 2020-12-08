Nolan blastato dai fan sul caso HBO Max: 'La colpa è solo tua'

Un'altra scrive: "I cinema non si troverebbero nei guai in cui sono se le persone a cui piace Nolan non avessero spinto affinché il film arrivasse subito in sala. I cinema sarebbero in una condizione migliore se li avessimo tenuti chiusi e, da cinefila, odio l'idea che per tenere i cinema aperti la gente debba rischiare la propria vita".

LOL. Christopher Nolan is the REASON that Warner Brothers made the decision they did. He fucked them on TENET. He forced it to go theatrical and lose millions of dollars. Any filmmakers who are angry should direct their complaints to Nolan. He caused this. — Sameer Ketkar (@BurntMan2010) December 8, 2020

Theaters wouldn't be in as much trouble if people like Nolan hadn't tried to rush films back into theaters. Theaters would be in a much better state if we had kept them closed, and as a cinephile, I hate the idea that to keep theaters open people need to risk their lives. https://t.co/BTYUHBE1aK — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) December 8, 2020

I love going to the movies and I miss it. But until there’s a vaccine I’ll gladly watch everything I can in the safety of my own home. Nolan as much as I adore his films just comes off as arrogant and a purist when 2020 has radically changed the landscape of film. My two cents. — Chris Barreras (@Gingerdome81) December 8, 2020

Nolan trying to convince people and studios to release movies in theaters during a global pandemic pic.twitter.com/530sPth1AI — Pablo Leon (@ArtsyPabster) December 8, 2020

I get that WBs approach to their HBO Max announcement (in regards to filmmakers) was shitty, but Nolan’s lack of awareness about his own role in making life harder for theaters by refusing any sort of compromise needs to be called out. Not to mention we’re STILL in a pandemic. — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) December 8, 2020

TENET was a test case at releasing a blockbuster in a pandemic. Christopher Nolan encouraged it. It failed. Warner Bros. are now evolving with the times. Sure, they should have discussed this with their filmmakers before the announcement, but it wouldn't have changed their plans. — Doug Jamieson (@itsdougjam) December 8, 2020

Ironically, Nolan helped push them here. He basically forced TENET to play in theaters at the peak of the global pandemic and it absolutely bombed because well... pandemic.



Warner's scared to put even bigger blockbusters at only the theaters next year for even bigger disasters. https://t.co/HOISxwC8yu — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) December 8, 2020

Didn’t Nolan practically force WB to release TENET mid-COVID so that he could have his theatrical release that only proved that people aren’t comfortable going to theaters?



This guy is something else. https://t.co/pS5e9CaPuG — Walt (@UberKryptonian) December 8, 2020