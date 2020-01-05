Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman e altre star in prima linea per salvare l'Australia

Non si apre decisamente nel migliore dei modi questo 2020, con una crisi politica mondiale appena esplosa da un lato e una crisi ambientale che, invece, dura da un po' e non accenna a rallentare. Ultima vittima è l'Australia, per l'ennesima volta in preda a devastanti incendi.

Con l'estate appena iniziata le temperature sono infatti già altissime (si parla di picchi di anche 48° circa) e le fiamme non hanno tardato a divampare, cominciando ad erodere come un terribile cancro ettari ed ettari di terreni.

Immediata è arrivata quindi la risposta delle celebrità di Hollywood, alcune di queste particolarmente coinvolte nella questione: gente come Hugh Jackman e Nicole Kidman, ad esempio, all'Australia è legata a doppio filo e soffre in particolar modo nel vederla dilaniata da una simile piaga.

Tramite i loro account social, dunque, Jackman, Kidman e tanti altri colleghi (si parla della star di Shang-Chi Simu Liu, ma anche di Pink, Jonathan Van Ness, Nick Kroll, Joel Edgerton e tanti altri) hanno dunque immediatamente cominciato a sponsorizzare associazioni a cui corrispondere donazioni per aiutare a placare gli apparentemente inarrestabili incendi che stanno devastando l'Australia in queste prime ore del nuovo anno.

Ai nomi già fatti se ne sono poi aggiunti altri in tempi brevissimi: gente sempre attenta all'ambiente come Leonardo Di Caprio ma anche Ellen DeGeneres, Naomi Watts e addirittura la Royal Family si sono fatti avanti per sensibilizzare i loro follower sulla questione australiana.