Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman e altre star in prima linea per salvare l'Australia
Ivan Marra
Non si apre decisamente nel migliore dei modi questo 2020, con una crisi politica mondiale appena esplosa da un lato e una crisi ambientale che, invece, dura da un po' e non accenna a rallentare. Ultima vittima è l'Australia, per l'ennesima volta in preda a devastanti incendi.
Con l'estate appena iniziata le temperature sono infatti già altissime (si parla di picchi di anche 48° circa) e le fiamme non hanno tardato a divampare, cominciando ad erodere come un terribile cancro ettari ed ettari di terreni.
Immediata è arrivata quindi la risposta delle celebrità di Hollywood, alcune di queste particolarmente coinvolte nella questione: gente come Hugh Jackman e Nicole Kidman, ad esempio, all'Australia è legata a doppio filo e soffre in particolar modo nel vederla dilaniata da una simile piaga.
Tramite i loro account social, dunque, Jackman, Kidman e tanti altri colleghi (si parla della star di Shang-Chi Simu Liu, ma anche di Pink, Jonathan Van Ness, Nick Kroll, Joel Edgerton e tanti altri) hanno dunque immediatamente cominciato a sponsorizzare associazioni a cui corrispondere donazioni per aiutare a placare gli apparentemente inarrestabili incendi che stanno devastando l'Australia in queste prime ore del nuovo anno.
Ai nomi già fatti se ne sono poi aggiunti altri in tempi brevissimi: gente sempre attenta all'ambiente come Leonardo Di Caprio ma anche Ellen DeGeneres, Naomi Watts e addirittura la Royal Family si sono fatti avanti per sensibilizzare i loro follower sulla questione australiana.
#Regram #RG @gretathunberg: Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
#repost @gretathunberg ・・・ Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million (!!) animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand (!) making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians: "I have been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bushfires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia. My thanks go out to the emergency services, and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need. Prince Philip and I send our thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time. Elizabeth R"
