Netflix, ecco quali sono i film e le serie più visti del 2021 sulla piattaforma

Netflix has revealed their most watched originals in Q2 2021:



1 - Army of the Dead

2 - Fatherhood

3 - Sweet Tooth

4 - Shadow & Bone

5 - Lupin Part 2

6 - Mitchells vs. The Machines

7 - Elite S4

8 - Who Killed Sara? S2

9 - The Circle

10 - The Sons of Sam

11 - Too Hot To Handle