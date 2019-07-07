Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
No Mushu, non party: il disappunto dei fan di Mulan per l'assenza del drago nel trailer

Il primo trailer ufficiale di Mulan ha debuttato soltanto poche ore fa, mostrando una primissima occhiata all'atteso live-action targato Disney e diretto da Niki Caro (La signora dello Zoo di Berlino), e nonostante un'accoglienza molto divisiva, i fan hanno concordato su una cosa: il disappunto per l'assenza di Mushu.

Nonostante sia stato più volte ripetuto quanto questo live-action si ispiri molto più alla leggenda originale di Hua Mulan rispetto al classico, di cui è comunque diretta trasposizione, bisogna ammettere che i richiami al cartoon sono molti ed evidenti, tranne per quanto riguarda l'aspetto più fantasy del progetto, che nel primo teaser è del tutto assente. Per questo, infatti, manca l'amatissimo draghetto rosso guida di Mulan, che potrebbe apparire nel film sotto forma di Fenice, e i fan del classico non l'hanno affatto presa bene, anche se a molti il trailer ha convinto.

Recenti report indicano inoltre il live-action di Mulan come uno dei film più costosi della Disney, con un budget superiore ai 300 milioni per creare un vero e proprio kolossal con attori cinesi e uno stile che ricorda da vicino quello del cinema orientaleggiante, vicino al wuxiapian, il cappa e spada alla Zhang Yimou per intenderci.

Nel cast di Mulan troviamo Yifei Liu, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Li Gong e Jason Scott Lee, per un'uscita prevista nelle sale americane il 27 marzo 2020.

