No Mushu, non party: il disappunto dei fan di Mulan per l'assenza del drago nel trailer
Il primo trailer ufficiale di Mulan ha debuttato soltanto poche ore fa, mostrando una primissima occhiata all'atteso live-action targato Disney e diretto da Niki Caro (La signora dello Zoo di Berlino), e nonostante un'accoglienza molto divisiva, i fan hanno concordato su una cosa: il disappunto per l'assenza di Mushu.
Nonostante sia stato più volte ripetuto quanto questo live-action si ispiri molto più alla leggenda originale di Hua Mulan rispetto al classico, di cui è comunque diretta trasposizione, bisogna ammettere che i richiami al cartoon sono molti ed evidenti, tranne per quanto riguarda l'aspetto più fantasy del progetto, che nel primo teaser è del tutto assente. Per questo, infatti, manca l'amatissimo draghetto rosso guida di Mulan, che potrebbe apparire nel film sotto forma di Fenice, e i fan del classico non l'hanno affatto presa bene, anche se a molti il trailer ha convinto.
Recenti report indicano inoltre il live-action di Mulan come uno dei film più costosi della Disney, con un budget superiore ai 300 milioni per creare un vero e proprio kolossal con attori cinesi e uno stile che ricorda da vicino quello del cinema orientaleggiante, vicino al wuxiapian, il cappa e spada alla Zhang Yimou per intenderci.
Nel cast di Mulan troviamo Yifei Liu, Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Li Gong e Jason Scott Lee, per un'uscita prevista nelle sale americane il 27 marzo 2020.
*cries watching the #Mulan trailer*— Katie Butts (@GoodyButts) 7 luglio 2019
*listens to I’ll Make A Man Out of You*
*remembers there won’t be musical numbers or Mushu*
*cries some more*
*REMAINS EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE*
No Shang— Andrea (@_anddreaa_) 7 luglio 2019
No music
NO MUSHU
DISHONOR ON YOU, DISHONOR ON YOUR COW! https://t.co/UvO7QJWZfk
I expected a shitty trailer and this was... something else. Although I'm sad about no Mushu and no songs, I'd rather watch a completely new version of the story (what it seems) than a poor imitation of the animated one, so I'll give this a chance.#Mulanpic.twitter.com/pqiKWb0JSC— Dishonor on your cow | GFriend AU📌 (@yujubeminebuddy) 7 luglio 2019
Me explaining— BP (@BB21_Account) 7 luglio 2019
To Disney why
Musical numbers
Including “I’ll make
a man out of you”
and the roles of
General Li Shang
and Mushu should
be included in#Mulan: Disney: pic.twitter.com/C1DlhKDepq
i wanna HATE the Mulan remake but the way she twiddles her sword with her hair flowing in the wind? it looks god tier and I'm so upset that bisexual king Shang isn't there or Mushu and Cricket but let's be honest I'll be spending all my money on that masterpiece #Mulan pic.twitter.com/ouHnDxq18I— se vēdros dāria 𖤐 (@gaywitchbiitch) 7 luglio 2019
So y'all mad that Disney live-action remakes are just shot 4 shot w/ the animated movies but y'all mad that this #Mulan has it own vision from its animated counterpart(no songs & Mushu) pic.twitter.com/rvJdIPUEGf— Mike Mcdonald (@MikeMcdonaldII) 7 luglio 2019
mulan definitely looks like a badass... even if I'm sad that the movie won't have any songs or mushu, this movie looks like it's going to be a hit!! #Mulan pic.twitter.com/RvV98XNG5R— seni | birthday girl 💖 (@chloesfairchild) 7 luglio 2019
This is the Mulan we obviously wanted, but Mushu? Li-Shang? Music? I mean, imma go see it regardless, but imma also be sad. #Mulan pic.twitter.com/2v0iz8DHNh— q (@_dearwallflower) 7 luglio 2019
