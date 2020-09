Mulan nell'occhio del ciclone: Disney ringrazia governo genocida nei titoli di coda

This is truly outrageous: The new live-action Mulan THANKS the Turpan Public Security Bureau (in southern Xinjiang) in the credits. That specific public security bureau has been deeply involved in the Xinjiang concentration camps. h/t @jeannette_ng @shawnwzhang pic.twitter.com/db8bpA3Yl1

What's wrong with thanking Xinjiang? Well, More than a million Muslims in Xinjiang, mostly of the Uighur minority, have been imprisoned in concentration camps. Disney worked with regions where genocide is occurring, and thanked departments that are helping implement it.