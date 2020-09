Mulan, due nuovi video ci trasportano nel mondo del live-action Disney

In 3 days, the legend arrives. Start streaming Disney's #Mulan this Friday exclusively on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. For more info: https://t.co/iy94t8BgR3 pic.twitter.com/KGQayVmZOw

Iconic. Powerful. Beautiful. See how the look of Disney’s #Mulan was brought to life in this behind-the-scenes featurette. Start streaming the film this Friday exclusively on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. For more info: https://t.co/iy94t8jFst pic.twitter.com/bpkIq8OArb