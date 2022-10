Morto Robbie Coltrane: il toccante omaggio di Daniel Radcliffe al suo Hagrid

Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family pic.twitter.com/Gbl3NCsrlA

I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z