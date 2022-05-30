Morbius 2 è trend sui social: i fan chiedono ironicamente il sequel!
Morbius si è rivelato un flop sia per il box-office che per la critica ma il pubblico sembra comunque apprezzare, seppur ironicamente, il film con Jared Leto, che registra un punteggio del 71% su Rotten Tomatoes. Addirittura i fan vorrebbero un sequel, tanto che Morbius 2 è diventato di tendenza nelle ultime ore sui social.
Morbius si è unito a Venom e Venom - La furia di Carnage come parte dell'Universo Spider-Man di Sony. Le scene post-credit di Morbius, ampiamente criticate, collegano il film all'MCU tramite il personaggio di Michael Keaton, l'Avvoltoio.
Grazie anche al suo insuccesso, Morbius è stato preso di mira dalla cultura dei meme del web, che si è sfogata proprio sul film con Jared Leto.
I fan ora chiedono ironicamente che venga prodotto Morbius 2, citando diverse battute di Leto nel film. Nel frattempo Morbius è stato trasmesso illegalmente su Twitch e ha chiaramente aumentato il volume dei discorsi social sul film di Espinosa.
Morbius racconta la storia di un biochimico malato terminale che tenta di curarsi da una rara malattia del sangue, diventando inavvertitamente un vampiro.
Nel cast del film di Daniel Espinosa, con protagonista il premio Oscar Jared Leto, troviamo anche Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson e Michael Keaton nel ruolo dell'Avvoltoio.
Se volete scoprire la nostra opinione trovate la recensione di Morbius sul nostro sito.
If we don't get Morbius 2 where he says "It's Morbin' time" we have failed as a society. pic.twitter.com/5dnCop07V6— Indoraptor Productions (@MrIndoraptor54) May 27, 2022
Morbius 2 is proof that you can gaslight corporations. People are talking about the sequel, but you aren't thinking big enough yet. We want a Morbius cinematic universe. pic.twitter.com/kCr5U5ic3L— BM (@BlackMagicSama) May 29, 2022
Morbius 2 should have Tobey, Andrew, and Tom show up but they're all Morbius and they just act like there have been 3 other Morbius film adaptations— pluto ♡♡ (@heartsy__) May 27, 2022
First we’ll manifest Morbius 2.— Neon man of the year (@gjcloney) May 29, 2022
Next we’ll manifest Cats 2.
Then we’ll manifest a crossover between the two with a post credits scene that will link them to the Fast and the Furious franchise.
Our collective madness shall create things that shouldn’t be.
And all will rejoice.
Morbius
- Distributore: Sony
- Genere: Comics / Fumetti
- Regia: Daniel Espinosa
- Interpreti: Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Tyrese Gibson, Al Madrigal
- Sceneggiatura: Burk Sharpless, Matt Sazama
- +
Che voto dai a: Morbius
Voti: 46
