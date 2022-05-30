Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Morbius 2 è trend sui social: i fan chiedono ironicamente il sequel!

Morbius si è rivelato un flop sia per il box-office che per la critica ma il pubblico sembra comunque apprezzare, seppur ironicamente, il film con Jared Leto, che registra un punteggio del 71% su Rotten Tomatoes. Addirittura i fan vorrebbero un sequel, tanto che Morbius 2 è diventato di tendenza nelle ultime ore sui social.

Morbius si è unito a Venom e Venom - La furia di Carnage come parte dell'Universo Spider-Man di Sony. Le scene post-credit di Morbius, ampiamente criticate, collegano il film all'MCU tramite il personaggio di Michael Keaton, l'Avvoltoio.

Grazie anche al suo insuccesso, Morbius è stato preso di mira dalla cultura dei meme del web, che si è sfogata proprio sul film con Jared Leto.
I fan ora chiedono ironicamente che venga prodotto Morbius 2, citando diverse battute di Leto nel film. Nel frattempo Morbius è stato trasmesso illegalmente su Twitch e ha chiaramente aumentato il volume dei discorsi social sul film di Espinosa.

Morbius racconta la storia di un biochimico malato terminale che tenta di curarsi da una rara malattia del sangue, diventando inavvertitamente un vampiro.
Nel cast del film di Daniel Espinosa, con protagonista il premio Oscar Jared Leto, troviamo anche Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Corey Johnson e Michael Keaton nel ruolo dell'Avvoltoio.

Se volete scoprire la nostra opinione trovate la recensione di Morbius sul nostro sito.

