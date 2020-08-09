Michael Rooker, un intruso fa irruzione a casa della star di Guardiani della Galassia

Michael Rooker è famoso per i suoi ruoli da duro, dall'odioso Merle Dixon in The Walking Dead allo spietato cacciatore di taglie Yondu in Guardiani della Galassia. Per questo potrebbe non essere una buona idea quella di valicare i confini della sua proprietà a notte fonda...

L'attore ha deciso di raccontare la sua disavventura con un lungo post su Instagram: "Sei tu stesso il tuo primo soccorritore... questa persona mi ha svegliato da un sonno profondo nel bel mezzo della notte. Era circa mezzanotte e mezza, e ho sentito che stava tenendo un'intensa conversazione con sé stessa fuori dalla roulotte nella quale sto passando la quarantena in queste settimane. Sono uscito fuori per scoprire cosa stesse succedendo e ho trovato questa signora con i pantaloni abbassati sul paraurti della mia roulotte, forse credeva che fosse un bagno, non lo so".

Una situazione non molto piacevole. A quel punto, Rooker ha cercato di allontanarla con le buone, ma al suo rifiuto si è visto costretto a chiamare la polizia. Nel farlo ha cercato di tenere sott'occhio la donna, soprattutto perché non si avvicinasse alla casa nella quale la sua famiglia stava dormendo tranquillamente (l'attore dormiva nella sua roulotte in giardino per non stare a contatto con la famiglia per via della pandemia). Poco dopo ha però deciso di rientrare velocemente nella roulotte per prendere una giacca.

"Quando sono tornato fuori lei era sparita, non era dove l'avevo lasciata, si era avventurata nel vialetto tra le auto parcheggiate e stava salendo le scale per entrare a casa mia. È stata la goccia che ha fatto traboccare il vaso. Sono corso immediatamente sulle scale, le ho tagliato la strada e mi sono confrontato con lei con un po' più di aggressività. Alla fine le ho dato un veloce colpo con il piede per dissuaderla dall'entrare".

La donna ha reagito fuggendo via, sotto lo sguardo incredulo di Rooker, che ha poi chiamato nuovamente la polizia per disdire l'intervento. La mattina successiva però ci ha pensato qualcun altro ad avvertire le forze dell'ordine, e nella foto si può vedere l'arresto in corso: "Grazie alla polizia di Los Angeles per aver reso sicure le strade togliendovi questa persona. Speriamo che possa ricevere l'aiuto che di cui ha sicuramente bisogno".

Per fortuna alla fine nessuno si è fatto male, anche se è stato necessario l'intervento della polizia. Nel frattempo anche Rooker ha festeggiato i 6 anni de I Guardiani della Galassia, e ha ammesso che gli piacerebbe tornare nei film Marvel con un altro ruolo.