Men, arrivano le prime reazioni della critica al nuovo film di Alex Garland

What to say about #Men... It's not what I was expecting, but it has plenty of disturbing moments, and Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear are aces. Third act is bizarre and unforgettable, even if it's not exactly satisfying. Some will love the film, some will totally hate it. pic.twitter.com/9UtYMkZunk — Eric Walkuski (@ericwalkuski) May 2, 2022

Men is an enigmatic movie, which will make it a divisive one. It’s gooey and unsettling body horror with a jaw-dropping climax — the imagery in this movie has been following me around for days. Jessie Buckley great, obviously. — Katie Rife (@RifewithKatie) May 2, 2022

MEN is creepy, strange, and gruesome, with genuine moments of dark comedy. It's both a straightforward horror film and something far more elusive/unclassifiable. Jessie Buckley is predictably great, but the movie belongs to the many Rory Kinnears (Rorys Kinnear?). pic.twitter.com/N0GUx3w7jf — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 2, 2022

Alex Garland's MEN is guaranteed to be polarizing. Provocative in its execution, Garland is again unafraid to take risks, with memorable body horror moments in @men_movie that sear the mind. Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear make it difficult to look away onscreen. #MenMovie pic.twitter.com/XaXbUSHX8f — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) May 2, 2022

MEN: Alex Garland's most nakedly horror movie, and also his weirdest. A surreal folk horror film that starts off as an unsettling home invasion thriller and gets stranger (and gorier) from there. I loved it?? Audiences will hate it! — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 2, 2022