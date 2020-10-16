Matt Damon offre una cena con Ben Affleck, ma avverte: "Non è Batman né Robert Pattinson"
Ben Affleck e Matt Damon si sono resi protagonisti di un esilarante siparietto per pubblicizzare la loro nuova iniziativa benefica, tirandosi una serie di colpi bassi a favore di telecamera.
I due superamici di Hollywood aiuteranno a raccogliere fondi per la Eastern Congo Imitative e Water.org e per farlo hanno indetto un concorso che porterà un fortunato vincitore a Los Angeles tramite aereo privato per pranzare con i due attori. Durante il video, però, Matt Damon attacca Ben Affleck ricordandogli che Robert Pattinson gli ha rubato il ruolo di Batman, ma Affleck non si fa demoralizzare e attacca a sua volta tirando in ballo Jeremy Renner, il quale secondo la star avrebbe migliorato il franchise di Bourne.
Guardate l'esilarante filmato in calce all'articolo.
Ricordiamo che, dopo la parentesi Bourne Legacy, Matt Damon tornò nella saga action grazie al film Jason Bourne, ad oggi l'ultimo del franchise. Ben Affleck detiene invece il record di interpretazioni di Batman grazie alle sue apparizioni in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice di Zack Snyder, Suicide Squad, Justice League e i due film in arrivo Justice League: Snyder Cut e The Flash. che è stato un colossale fallimento al botteghino.
Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo ad uno speciale sulle migliori director's cut della storia del cinema.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it’s safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need. Enter now at omaze.com/la (link in bio) Over 10 years ago, Whitney Williams and I founded the @easterncongo Initiative to help support people in the region. After enduring a generation of armed conflict (and the recent struggles that the entire world has faced during this global pandemic), the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s brilliance, creativity and determination shows the rest of us what's possible.
Altri contenuti per Justice League
- Justice League, il film di Zack Snyder diventa un fumetto nel bellissimo poster retro
- Justice League Snyder Cut, ci sarà più spazio per Deathstroke? Risponde Joe Manganiello
- Justice League Snyder Cut, cominciano i reshoot: la prima foto dal set
- Justice League, Henry Cavill sulle conferenze stampa: 'Furono davvero imbarazzanti'
- Justice League, uno stuntman rivela: un combattimento fu tagliato perché troppo violento!
Justice League
- Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: Zack Snyder
- Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/11/2017
incasso box office: 6.622.192 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 17/11/2017
incasso box office: 219.456.347 Euro
Che voto dai a: Justice League
Voti: 180
Contenuti più Letti
- Tessa Thompson nuda su Instagram, lato b da urlo: i fan Marvel in delirio sui social
- 7 commentiSpider-Man, Sony e Marvel Studios hanno scelto l'attore per Miles Morales: rumor clamoroso
- 2 commentiTimothée Chalamet torna a parlare delle foto hot con Lily-Rose Depp: "Che imbarazzo"
- 1 commentiI Mercenari, curiosità: denti rotti a Sylvester Stallone, Steven Seagal e accuse di plagio
- 2 commentiPerché Bruce Lee scelse Chuck Norris per L'urlo di Chen terrorizza anche l'occidente?
- 4 commentiJames Bond, scelto il sostituto di Daniel Craig? Barbara Broccoli sul futuro della saga!
- 3 commentiLeonardo DiCaprio e Jennifer Lawrence: per Don't Look Up Netflix schiera un cast stellare
- 1 commentiSharon Stone: "Ho chiuso con gli uomini, preferisco stare da sola"
- 2 commentiSylvester Stallone, caos e distruzione nella nuova foto dal set di Samaritan
- 4 commentiSpider-Man 3, nel nuovo fan-poster ci sono Electro, Doctor Strange e tre Peter!