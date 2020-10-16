Matt Damon offre una cena con Ben Affleck, ma avverte: 'Non è Batman né Robert Pattinson'

Ben Affleck e Matt Damon si sono resi protagonisti di un esilarante siparietto per pubblicizzare la loro nuova iniziativa benefica, tirandosi una serie di colpi bassi a favore di telecamera.

I due superamici di Hollywood aiuteranno a raccogliere fondi per la Eastern Congo Imitative e Water.org e per farlo hanno indetto un concorso che porterà un fortunato vincitore a Los Angeles tramite aereo privato per pranzare con i due attori. Durante il video, però, Matt Damon attacca Ben Affleck ricordandogli che Robert Pattinson gli ha rubato il ruolo di Batman, ma Affleck non si fa demoralizzare e attacca a sua volta tirando in ballo Jeremy Renner, il quale secondo la star avrebbe migliorato il franchise di Bourne.

Guardate l'esilarante filmato in calce all'articolo.

Ricordiamo che, dopo la parentesi Bourne Legacy, Matt Damon tornò nella saga action grazie al film Jason Bourne, ad oggi l'ultimo del franchise. Ben Affleck detiene invece il record di interpretazioni di Batman grazie alle sue apparizioni in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice di Zack Snyder, Suicide Squad, Justice League e i due film in arrivo Justice League: Snyder Cut e The Flash. che è stato un colossale fallimento al botteghino.

