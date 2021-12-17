Matrix Resurrections, il sequel con Keanu Reeves è promosso o bocciato? Parla la stampa

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is *perfect,* no notes; every bit as polarizing and obtuse as the other sequels and I’m elated it exists. Totally earnest Wachowski sci-fi silliness and jaw-dropping action. I will watch it 600 times. This is a sequel to the sequels. #Matrix — Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021