Matrix Resurrections, il sequel con Keanu Reeves è promosso o bocciato? Parla la stampa

Matrix Resurrections, il sequel con Keanu Reeves è promosso o bocciato? Parla la stampa
Le prime reazioni ufficiali a Matrix Resurrections, quarto film del franchise di fantascienza/azione con protagonista Keanu Reeves, si sono fatte strada online in queste ore dopo la conclusione della premiere mondiale tenutasi a Los Angeles.

Dopo aver visto il nuovo poster di Matrix Resurrections, dunque, i fan possono iniziare a domandarsi: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato promosso o bocciato dalla critica americana? Al momento della stesura di questo articolo l'aggregatore di recensioni Rotten Tomatoes segnala ancora zero articoli caricati nel suo database, quindi non esiste ancora un punteggio ufficiale per il film di Lana Wachowski. Tuttavia, diversi membri della stampa hollywoodiana hanno reagito alla prima proiezione del film esprimendo il proprio giudizio sui social, e come al solito abbiamo cercato di mettere insieme i tweet più esplicativi.

Ad esempio, alcuni hanno definito Matrix Resurrections 'un gigantesco dito medio ai blockbuster basati su IP non originali', mentre altri hanno addirittura scomodato la parola 'perfetto'. In altri post, si legge che il film è 'un'aggiunta significativa all'intero franchise, in grado di evolvere l'intero concetto di Matrix', oppure che si tratta di 'un film innovativo', animato dalla chimica tra Keanu Reeves e Carrie Ann Moss.

Quali sono le vostre aspettative? Ditecelo nei commenti. Il film, lo ricordiamo, uscirà in Italia dall'1 gennaio 2022. Per altre letture, sapete che Keanu Reeves ha saltato 20 volte da un palazzo di 46 piani per uno stunt di Matrix Resurrections?

