Matrix Resurrections, il sequel con Keanu Reeves è promosso o bocciato? Parla la stampa
Le prime reazioni ufficiali a Matrix Resurrections, quarto film del franchise di fantascienza/azione con protagonista Keanu Reeves, si sono fatte strada online in queste ore dopo la conclusione della premiere mondiale tenutasi a Los Angeles.
Dopo aver visto il nuovo poster di Matrix Resurrections, dunque, i fan possono iniziare a domandarsi: il sequel con Keanu Reeves è stato promosso o bocciato dalla critica americana? Al momento della stesura di questo articolo l'aggregatore di recensioni Rotten Tomatoes segnala ancora zero articoli caricati nel suo database, quindi non esiste ancora un punteggio ufficiale per il film di Lana Wachowski. Tuttavia, diversi membri della stampa hollywoodiana hanno reagito alla prima proiezione del film esprimendo il proprio giudizio sui social, e come al solito abbiamo cercato di mettere insieme i tweet più esplicativi.
Ad esempio, alcuni hanno definito Matrix Resurrections 'un gigantesco dito medio ai blockbuster basati su IP non originali', mentre altri hanno addirittura scomodato la parola 'perfetto'. In altri post, si legge che il film è 'un'aggiunta significativa all'intero franchise, in grado di evolvere l'intero concetto di Matrix', oppure che si tratta di 'un film innovativo', animato dalla chimica tra Keanu Reeves e Carrie Ann Moss.
Quali sono le vostre aspettative? Ditecelo nei commenti. Il film, lo ricordiamo, uscirà in Italia dall'1 gennaio 2022. Per altre letture, sapete che Keanu Reeves ha saltato 20 volte da un palazzo di 46 piani per uno stunt di Matrix Resurrections?
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is *perfect,* no notes; every bit as polarizing and obtuse as the other sequels and I’m elated it exists. Totally earnest Wachowski sci-fi silliness and jaw-dropping action. I will watch it 600 times. This is a sequel to the sequels. #Matrix— Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) December 17, 2021
#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021
#TheMatrixResurrections is a terrific, awe-inducing, meta mind-bender completely in line with the franchise's legacy. Finds an innovative, high-concept way to frame the new story. Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss’ chemistry burns. Jessica Henwick is a revelation! @TheMatrixMovie pic.twitter.com/xRawqiOcuu— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 17, 2021
Altri contenuti per Matrix Resurrections
- Matrix Resurrections, Jonathan Groff: "Ammiro molto la performance di Hugo Weaving"
- Matrix Resurrections, il nuovo poster ci invita a tornare alla Sorgente
- Matrix Resurrections, il nuovo video svela altri dettagli sulla trama
- Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves ha saltato 20 volte da un palazzo di 46 piani!
- Keanu Reeves ha finalmente spiegato il meme di Sad Keanu: 'Avevo fame!'
Matrix Resurrections
Quanto attendi: Matrix Resurrections
Hype totali: 98
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiSpider-Man, scena di sesso tra Peter e MJ? Ecco cosa ne pensano Tom Holland e Zendaya
- 8 commentiSpider-Man di Sam Raimi: perché Tobey Maguire spara ragnatele organiche?
- 5 commentiSpider-Man: No Way Home, Willem Defoe sarebbe tornato Goblin ad una sola condizione
- 9 commentiDiabolik Recensione: il controverso film dei Manetti Bros
- 5 commentiThe Last Duel, Ben Affleck: "Ecco come fa Ridley Scott a girare i film così velocemente"
- Ben Affleck: "Probabilmente berrei ancora se fossi rimasto sposato con Jennifer Garner"
- 2 commentiEncanto, quando arriverà il nuovo film animato su Disney Plus? Scoprite la data d'uscita!
- 3 commentiSpider-Man: la tragica storia del Peter Parker di Andrew Garfield, spiegata bene
- 2 commentiOscar 2022: Steven Spielberg potrebbe fare la storia del cinema (ancora una volta)
- 6 commentiHouse of Gucci Recensione: un Ridley Scott fuori forma