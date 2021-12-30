Matrix Resurrections, i fan di Free Guy paragonano i due film e bocciano il primo
Sara Susanna
Matrix Resurrections è già uscito oltreoceano e molti fan hanno già visto l’attesa pellicola con Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss. Per questo motivo sui social il film è stato paragonato a Free Guy con protagonista Ryan Reynolds, che secondo molti è migliore del nuovo capitolo del franchise iconico.
Nessuno avrebbe mai potuto aspettarsi che numerosi utenti su Twitter sostenessero che il film di Ryan Reynolds sia migliore del ritorno di Lana Wachowski nel franchise tanto amato. L’utente Twitter ChaseRazor ha sollevato la questione scrivendo: “Il momento in cui realizzi che Free Guy è una versione migliore di Matrix Resurrections”, come potete vedere in calce alla notizia questo tweet ha suscitato una serie di risposte e commenti da parte di altri utenti. Qualcuno ha scritto: “Ho visto Matrix Resurrections e mi ha dato Free Guy Vibes”, non perdetevi la nostra recensione di Free Guy, e date un'occhiata ai tweet in calce alla notizia.
Free Guy ha ottenuto recensioni migliori da parte della critica e probabilmente finirà per incassare più soldi al botteghino rispetto a Matrix Resurrections. Ovviamente tutto questo dibattito si riduce poi alle preferenze personali del singolo spettatore ma è indubbio che il 2021 ci ha regalato tre blockbuster (anche Space Jam: A New Legacy) basati sull'idea di un intrepido eroe intrappolato in una realtà alternativa che affronta intelligenze artificiali per salvare le persone che ama.
Vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione di Matrix Resurrections che vi ricordiamo sarà al cinema dall'1 gennaio 2022.
That moment you realize Free Guy is a better version of The Matrix Resurrections. pic.twitter.com/eHsIOVVHF0— RazorRex (@ChaseRazor) December 28, 2021
People like what they like, taste is subjective.— Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) December 30, 2021
But I am not particularly surprised that, at this moment, certain people prefer the cynical, comforting nostalgic regurgitation of “Free Guy” over the more earnest interrogation of nostalgia in “Matrix Resurrections.” pic.twitter.com/hL4PJS77oy
guy who watched the matrix and says it gives them "Free Guy vibes"— make up a guy (@makeupaguy) December 30, 2021
“guy who has only watched Free Guy, watching his second movie, The Matrix Resurrections: getting a lot of Free Guy vibes from this…” https://t.co/nWBrakqBDN— HR (@HRlovesmovies) December 29, 2021
nice Free Guy is trending because someone else is getting roasted for my Matrix take https://t.co/Z9VnLxNzjT— Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) December 30, 2021
I've seen tweets pinning Free Guy and Matrix Resurrections against each other with things like "Free Guy is a better version of Matrix Resurrections" or "Matrix Resurrections is what Free Guy wishes it was" and meanwhile I'm here like..... pic.twitter.com/rjo58GgoAY— Knight of Rohan (@Rohan_312) December 30, 2021
Free Guy and The Matrix Resurrections are both good movies.— reg (@scarletmoonns) December 30, 2021
Now everyone stop fucking arguing over someone's take oh my god.
I know it's bad, but god damn. pic.twitter.com/qONvvyKlH2
Altri contenuti per Matrix Resurrections
- Matrix Resurrections è stato un flop al box office: niente nuovi sequel per Keanu Reeves?
- Matrix 4, il produttore su Hugo Weaving: "Se fosse stato possibile, ci sarebbe stato"
- Matrix Resurrections, il co-sceneggiatore ammette: "nuovo Morpheus sempre stato nei piani"
- Matrix Resurrections è il film più piratato della settimana, la strategia Warner è un flop
- Matrix Resurrections: Warner avrebbe fatto il film anche senza Lana Wachowski alla regia
Matrix Resurrections
- Distributore: Warner Bros.
- Genere: Fantascienza
- Regia: Lana Wachowski
- Interpreti: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Sceneggiatura: Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell, Aleksandar Hemon
- +
Quanto attendi: Matrix Resurrections
Hype totali: 120
Contenuti più Letti
- 35 commentiAndrew Garfield è stato il miglior Spider-Man e non ce ne siamo accorti
- 13 commentiFast & Furious, The Rock contro Vin Diesel: Non tornerò, smetti di parlare di Paul Walker
- 24 commentiMatrix Resurrections è stato un flop al box office: niente nuovi sequel per Keanu Reeves?
- 4 commentiTom Holland non sa chi sia Almodovar, i fan lo deridono: 'Scorsese ha ragione'
- The Amazing Spider-Man 3, lo stuntman di Andrew Garfield fa marcia indietro: "Mi scuso"
- 6 commentiMarvel sta preparando in segreto un film su Nomad con Chris Evans e Scarlett Johansson?
- 2 commentiSpider-Man, Emma Stone nei panni di Spider Gwen: la nuova fan-art vi farà urlare di gioia
- 2 commentiSpider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel conferma: Emma Stone doveva essere nel film
- 2 commentiGuardiani della Galassia 3, Zoe Saldana svela il look di Gamora su Instagram
- The Amazing Spider-Man 3, attenzione: lo stunt di Andrew Garfield ha svelato il reveal?