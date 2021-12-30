Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Matrix Resurrections, i fan di Free Guy paragonano i due film e bocciano il primo
Matrix Resurrections è già uscito oltreoceano e molti fan hanno già visto l’attesa pellicola con Keanu Reeves e Carrie-Anne Moss. Per questo motivo sui social il film è stato paragonato a Free Guy con protagonista Ryan Reynolds, che secondo molti è migliore del nuovo capitolo del franchise iconico.

Nessuno avrebbe mai potuto aspettarsi che numerosi utenti su Twitter sostenessero che il film di Ryan Reynolds sia migliore del ritorno di Lana Wachowski nel franchise tanto amato. L’utente Twitter ChaseRazor ha sollevato la questione scrivendo: “Il momento in cui realizzi che Free Guy è una versione migliore di Matrix Resurrections”, come potete vedere in calce alla notizia questo tweet ha suscitato una serie di risposte e commenti da parte di altri utenti. Qualcuno ha scritto: “Ho visto Matrix Resurrections e mi ha dato Free Guy Vibes”, non perdetevi la nostra recensione di Free Guy, e date un'occhiata ai tweet in calce alla notizia.

Free Guy ha ottenuto recensioni migliori da parte della critica e probabilmente finirà per incassare più soldi al botteghino rispetto a Matrix Resurrections. Ovviamente tutto questo dibattito si riduce poi alle preferenze personali del singolo spettatore ma è indubbio che il 2021 ci ha regalato tre blockbuster (anche Space Jam: A New Legacy) basati sull'idea di un intrepido eroe intrappolato in una realtà alternativa che affronta intelligenze artificiali per salvare le persone che ama.

Vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione di Matrix Resurrections che vi ricordiamo sarà al cinema dall'1 gennaio 2022.

