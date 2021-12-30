Matrix Resurrections, i fan di Free Guy paragonano i due film e bocciano il primo

Nessuno avrebbe mai potuto aspettarsi che numerosi utenti su Twitter sostenessero che il film di Ryan Reynolds sia migliore del ritorno di Lana Wachowski nel franchise tanto amato. L’utente Twitter ChaseRazor ha sollevato la questione scrivendo: “Il momento in cui realizzi che Free Guy è una versione migliore di Matrix Resurrections”, come potete vedere in calce alla notizia questo tweet ha suscitato una serie di risposte e commenti da parte di altri utenti. Qualcuno ha scritto: “Ho visto Matrix Resurrections e mi ha dato Free Guy Vibes”, non perdetevi la nostra recensione di Free Guy , e date un'occhiata ai tweet in calce alla notizia. Free Guy ha ottenuto recensioni migliori da parte della critica e probabilmente finirà per incassare più soldi al botteghino rispetto a Matrix Resurrections. Ovviamente tutto questo dibattito si riduce poi alle preferenze personali del singolo spettatore ma è indubbio che il 2021 ci ha regalato tre blockbuster (anche Space Jam: A New Legacy) basati sull'idea di un intrepido eroe intrappolato in una realtà alternativa che affronta intelligenze artificiali per salvare le persone che ama. Vi lasciamo con la nostra recensione di Matrix Resurrections che vi ricordiamo sarà al cinema dall'1 gennaio 2022.

That moment you realize Free Guy is a better version of The Matrix Resurrections. pic.twitter.com/eHsIOVVHF0 — RazorRex (@ChaseRazor) December 28, 2021

People like what they like, taste is subjective.



But I am not particularly surprised that, at this moment, certain people prefer the cynical, comforting nostalgic regurgitation of “Free Guy” over the more earnest interrogation of nostalgia in “Matrix Resurrections.” pic.twitter.com/hL4PJS77oy — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) December 30, 2021

guy who watched the matrix and says it gives them "Free Guy vibes" — make up a guy (@makeupaguy) December 30, 2021

“guy who has only watched Free Guy, watching his second movie, The Matrix Resurrections: getting a lot of Free Guy vibes from this…” https://t.co/nWBrakqBDN — HR (@HRlovesmovies) December 29, 2021

nice Free Guy is trending because someone else is getting roasted for my Matrix take https://t.co/Z9VnLxNzjT — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) December 30, 2021

I've seen tweets pinning Free Guy and Matrix Resurrections against each other with things like "Free Guy is a better version of Matrix Resurrections" or "Matrix Resurrections is what Free Guy wishes it was" and meanwhile I'm here like..... pic.twitter.com/rjo58GgoAY — Knight of Rohan (@Rohan_312) December 30, 2021