Masters of the Universe incontra He-Man nel live-action Netflix: i fan commentano la news
Netflix ha riportato gli anni 80 sui nostri schermi, con le serie di He-Man e Masters of the Universe. Adesso la piattaforma è pronta a dare vita a un film live-action dopo 35 anni, con Kyle Allen nei panni di He-Man e i Nee Brothers al timone del progetto. Ecco cosa ne pensano i fan sul web.
Come ricorderete, la Sony aveva annunciato un reboot di Masters of the Universe tempo fa, e il tentativo di portare questo mondo in live-action è nei piani da ormai tanto tempo e adesso finalmente il sogno diventerà realtà. Ma non grazie alla Sony, bensì grazie a Netflix, che quest'anno ha già riportato sui nostri schermi i due show animati, ridestando l'entusiasmo dei fan di vecchia data.
Entusiasmo che, bisogna dirlo, per questo nuovo film in arrivo non ha coinvolto esattamente tutti. Alcuni, infatti, su Twitter si sono detti dubbiosi della necessità di un progetto del genere: "Ne sentivamo davvero il bisogno?". Secondo altri sì. Infatti qualcuno ha definito la notizia "eccitante". Alcuni fan, invece, hanno dato vita a un simpatico siparietto, accostando al progetto non l'attore Kyle Allen, ma il quarterback del Washington Football Team.
Guardate tutti i commenti nei post pubblicati in fondo all'articolo! E voi, cosa ne pensate dell'arrivo di questo film?
He-man's trending, time to post these bad boys in shameless self promo— Kay Dav 💀 💀💀 (@kydv404) January 28, 2022
and also wait is the movie actually coming out this time? pic.twitter.com/VJOTtKo9QW
Bring back Frank Langella as Skeletor or NO DEAL.https://t.co/Pg35hsKXKV— Evan Valentine (@EVComedy) January 28, 2022
not THAT Kyle Allen— Jamey Patten (@jameyny692) January 28, 2022
I don't know this Kyle Allen but Josh Allen would actually be a good He-Man. pic.twitter.com/1CCngdsbUY— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 28, 2022
Excellent!! Exciting news to be sure!! pic.twitter.com/H1gDQTwVev— Rip Rocket Photography (@RipRocketPix) January 28, 2022
Altri contenuti per Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Masters of the Universe Revelation: Kevin Smith riplasma He-Man su Netflix
- Masters of The Universe: il punto della situazione sul reboot con Noah Centineo
- Masters of the Universe: il reboot Sony torna in produzione, riprese in estate?
- Masters of the Universe: Sony cancella ufficialmente il film dal listino
- Masters of the Universe, il reboot potrebbe essere distribuito da Netflix?
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
- Genere: Avventura
- Regia: Jon Chu
Quanto attendi: Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Hype totali: 19
