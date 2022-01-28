Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Masters of the Universe incontra He-Man nel live-action Netflix: i fan commentano la news

Netflix ha riportato gli anni 80 sui nostri schermi, con le serie di He-Man e Masters of the Universe. Adesso la piattaforma è pronta a dare vita a un film live-action dopo 35 anni, con Kyle Allen nei panni di He-Man e i Nee Brothers al timone del progetto. Ecco cosa ne pensano i fan sul web.

Come ricorderete, la Sony aveva annunciato un reboot di Masters of the Universe tempo fa, e il tentativo di portare questo mondo in live-action è nei piani da ormai tanto tempo e adesso finalmente il sogno diventerà realtà. Ma non grazie alla Sony, bensì grazie a Netflix, che quest'anno ha già riportato sui nostri schermi i due show animati, ridestando l'entusiasmo dei fan di vecchia data.

Entusiasmo che, bisogna dirlo, per questo nuovo film in arrivo non ha coinvolto esattamente tutti. Alcuni, infatti, su Twitter si sono detti dubbiosi della necessità di un progetto del genere: "Ne sentivamo davvero il bisogno?". Secondo altri sì. Infatti qualcuno ha definito la notizia "eccitante". Alcuni fan, invece, hanno dato vita a un simpatico siparietto, accostando al progetto non l'attore Kyle Allen, ma il quarterback del Washington Football Team.

Guardate tutti i commenti nei post pubblicati in fondo all'articolo! E voi, cosa ne pensate dell'arrivo di questo film?

