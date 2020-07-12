Marvel, ecco il costume di Shang-Chi ispirato a Bruce Lee

La Pandemia da Coronavirus ha obbligato i Marvel Studios a posticipare il piano d'uscita dei suoi cinecomic, partendo dal Black Widow di Cate Shortland e fino ad arrivare allo Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings di Destin Daniel Cretton, tra le new entry più interessanti del Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Le riprese del film con protagonista Simu Liu erano iniziate lo scorso febbraio in Australia, per un'uscita inizialmente prevista nelle sale americane a febbraio 2021, ma il Coronavirus si è abbattuto in modo impietoso anche sulle produzioni cinematografiche, costringendo Shang-Chi a chiudere il set. Le riprese riprenderanno adesso sempre in Australia a fine luglio, quindi tra due settimane, e la speranza è quella di poter tornare nuovamente ad ammirare qualche immagine dal set, magari del protagonista con indosso il suo costume di scena.



In attesa di capire se sarà o meno possibile, un concept artista che ha spesso lavorato con i Marvel Studios, Charlie Wen, ha voluto condividere via social una sua personalissima visione del costume di Shang-Chi, interpretandola tenendo conto di Simu Liu come protagonista e ispirandosi anche al mitico Bruce Lee.



Cosa ne pensate? Vi piace? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Per ulteriori approfondimenti vi lasciamo allo speciale dedicato a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings e ai nuovi dettagli sulla trama del cinecomic Marvel.



Il film è atteso nelle sale il 7 maggio 2021.