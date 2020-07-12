Marvel, ecco il costume di Shang-Chi ispirato a Bruce Lee
La Pandemia da Coronavirus ha obbligato i Marvel Studios a posticipare il piano d'uscita dei suoi cinecomic, partendo dal Black Widow di Cate Shortland e fino ad arrivare allo Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings di Destin Daniel Cretton, tra le new entry più interessanti del Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Le riprese del film con protagonista Simu Liu erano iniziate lo scorso febbraio in Australia, per un'uscita inizialmente prevista nelle sale americane a febbraio 2021, ma il Coronavirus si è abbattuto in modo impietoso anche sulle produzioni cinematografiche, costringendo Shang-Chi a chiudere il set. Le riprese riprenderanno adesso sempre in Australia a fine luglio, quindi tra due settimane, e la speranza è quella di poter tornare nuovamente ad ammirare qualche immagine dal set, magari del protagonista con indosso il suo costume di scena.
In attesa di capire se sarà o meno possibile, un concept artista che ha spesso lavorato con i Marvel Studios, Charlie Wen, ha voluto condividere via social una sua personalissima visione del costume di Shang-Chi, interpretandola tenendo conto di Simu Liu come protagonista e ispirandosi anche al mitico Bruce Lee.
Cosa ne pensate? Vi piace? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti. Per ulteriori approfondimenti vi lasciamo allo speciale dedicato a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings e ai nuovi dettagli sulla trama del cinecomic Marvel.
Il film è atteso nelle sale il 7 maggio 2021.
💥Shang-Chi Hey guys, Marvel’s intro of an Asian superhero couldn’t come at a better time (although postponed due to COVID). * Shang-Chi’s obviously inspired by the legendary Bruce Lee. Even his comicbook outfit is heavily influenced by Bruce Lee’s yellow bodysuit from #gameofdeath . * Bruce’s contribution to the martial arts world and his inspiration to generations of greats in the sport of fighting is unparalleled. But an even greater gift from his life was that he refused to let the establishment prevent him from teaching “westerners”. He taught anyone that wanted to learn. He wanted to share with them the beauty of his culture. And he did just that. His showed #greatness by sharing his culture to the world. * Where are we today? * I pray that we all strive to be better. If the president wants to “make America great again”, that needs start from within. Trying to bring jobs back into the US is necessary, but trying to get there by “inspiring” hatred toward groups of people based on ethnicity is “not great”. In fact, it’s quite opposite. * *this design is not created for Marvel Studios * * * #shangchi #marvelstudios #marvel #imcharliewen #brucelee #great #asiansuperhero #mcu
