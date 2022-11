Mark Ruffalo e la sparatoria al Club Q: ''L'America è una quasi-zona di guerra''

The problem with guns in America is that every creep, psycho, conspiracist, and bigot has them. We have armed the worst people with weapons of war and now they use them daily. https://t.co/tr7k1DAB6r

The gun boosters have become the nation’s greatest terror cult and the rest of us are forced to live in a quasi-war zone where violence is the only answer. Spend just a little time in a non-gun-toting country and you immediately feel at ease. It’s a crying shame for the USA.