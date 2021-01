Mark Ruffalo festeggia la fine dell'era Trump: 'È la fine di un incubo'

He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays.

We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community.