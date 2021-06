Luca, le prime reazioni elogiano il film Pixar: 'Una brillante ode all'amicizia'

#Luca is one of the best surprises of this Summer movie season.



Not only is the animation & score some of Pixar’s best, but it’s such a heartwarming tale about friendship & belonging that manages to bypass any clichés



Might be one of my personal Pixar favs, such a fun watch! pic.twitter.com/xXQvXMBgEP — Jacob (@JacobDFilm) June 2, 2021

Luca: The best Aardman movie that Pixar ever made. Full of expressive cartooning, but at a breezy pace. Quite fun. pic.twitter.com/Klh5xMieEi — Matt Patches (@misterpatches) June 3, 2021

LUCA is a ray of sunshine. Vibrant & warm with strong themes on individuality & friendship. While not quite top tier Pixar, there’s little to complain about here from its lively pace, sweet humor, lovely score & exuberant voice performances. I wish I could’ve seen it in a theater pic.twitter.com/y49YyWTX74 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) June 1, 2021