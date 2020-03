Logan vs Wolverine: può il supereroe di adamatio tagliare i suoi stessi artigli?

This gives me a mental image of an X-Man walking into the room as Wolverine attempts to glue the cut claw back on



"Aww geez, Beast, it happened again" — Internet Dustin v2.51 (@leafmario3) March 23, 2020

Can Wolverine cut his own claws off? I mean obviously he could only do one hand....but you’d think if he could he would have fucked up once or twice and cut a piece out of one or whatever — DONNY⚡️CATES (@Doncates) March 23, 2020

The answer is yes and no.

The writer wants it to happen, it happens.

The writer wants them to be indestructible, they're indestructible.

The writer wants Wolverine to run around in a thong bikini. . . well. . . you know the rest. — Richard Pace (@rpace) March 23, 2020

I picture Hulk or Thor takin a big adamantium axe to em, that'd do it. — Sebastian Wright (@Clouded_Nomad) March 23, 2020

According to the countless places on the internet where people have asked this question— adamantium can only cut adamantium if it’s heated up.



So let’s hope for Logan’s sake that HOT CLAWZ is no longer a thing! — Steve (@ComicsSteve) March 23, 2020

