Lightyear: Chris Evans spiega il suo ruolo nel film Pixar, ma diventa un meme
L'annuncio di Lightyear, spin-off di Toy Story, ha entusiasmato i fan, anche se Pixar non ha rivelato moltissimi dettagli sul progetto. Per questo Chris Evans ha voluto precisare il suo ruolo nel film, diventando vittima inconsapevole di un simpatico meme.
"Per essere chiari, non è basato sul giocattolo di Buzz Lightyear. Sarà la origin story del Buzz Lightyear umano, sul quale è basato il giocattolo".
L'assurdo mondo del web segue regole tutte sue, e stavolta gli utenti hanno deciso di riprendere proprio la precisazione fatta da Evans ed applicarla ad altri film o serie per ottenere un effetto comico. Di seguito potete trovare vari post, da quelli riferiti a Toy Story in cui Buzz spiega la verità a Woody, a quelli in cui l'Adam Driver di Storia di un matrimonio si arrabbia con la ex-moglie interpretata da Scarlett Johansson.
Nel mucchio troviamo anche dei simpatici adattamenti, come quello riferito ad Inside Out: "Giusto per essere chiari, non sarà basato sul giocattolo di Bing Bong. Sarà la origin story del Bing Bong umano sul quale il giocattolo è basato", in riferimento al simpatico personaggio rosa. Non mancano neanche meme legati a produzioni più drammatiche, come X-Files. Evans viene sostituito persino da Darth Vader e da Jim Carrey.
Un altro capitolo della storia dell'internet è stato scritto. Vi lasciamo agli altri annunci del Investor Day Disney 2020.
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020
"And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on" pic.twitter.com/UNUygq4rfj— A. Koford (@apelad) December 11, 2020
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on pic.twitter.com/lSKE39hABZ— fauxbe bridgers (@KropaCabana) December 11, 2020
And just to be clear, this isn't Bing Bong the toy. This is the origin story of the human Bing Bong that the toy is based on pic.twitter.com/1ccBBSvGNO— Lindsay Zoladz (@lindsayzoladz) December 11, 2020
“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” pic.twitter.com/upmvyp8UNk— Heat (1995) Miser (@ashleynaftule) December 11, 2020
And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on. pic.twitter.com/ZB1nD2q4Rq— Mike Rastiello, Mask Wearer (@mikerastiello) December 11, 2020
“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” pic.twitter.com/nyHcjB0QgW— It’s Me, Ron Howard- Cinema’s #1 Auteur (@BuddyKetelle) December 11, 2020
