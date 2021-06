Lena Headey e Karren Gillan armate fino ai denti nel trailer Netflix Gunpowder Milkshake!

Revenge is best served cold. GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE, an action thriller from director Navot Papushado, stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett & Paul Giamatti.



In select theaters and on Netflix in the US, Canada & Nordics on July 14. pic.twitter.com/DJub9tsxJ6