Io Sono Leggenda, i fan si chiedono se il reboot con Michael B. Jordan funzionerà

Se ne parla ormai da anni, ma adesso è ufficiale: il reboot di Io Sono Leggenda arriverà. Il sequel del film del 2007 vedrà ancora una volta Will Smith al comando, al fianco di Michael B. Jordan, star di Black Panther e Creed. In molti hanno commentato l'arrivo del duo su Twitter, chiedendosi se il reboot funzionerà.

Come precedentemente annunciato, gli attori saranno anche produttori della pellicola, della quale non sono ancora giunti dettagli di trama. Io Sono Leggenda era tratto dal libro di Richard Matheso con una sceneggiatura scritta da Akiva Goldsman, che tornerà per scrivere il sequel, che potrebbe avere a sorpresa un finale differente rispetto al film del 2007. In ogni caso ci vorrà tempo per saperne di più, perché la pellicola è ancora in fase di sviluppo e non ha ancora neanche un regista.

Su Twitter diversi utenti sono rimasti stupiti dal ritorno di Will Smith, considerando la fine che ha fatto nel film del 2007. Molti altri, però, hanno chiesto il finale alternativo del film originale, dove il personaggio viveva. Infatti, secondo quanto riportato da un utente, il "sequel non ha senso per chi non avesse visto la director cut", dove appunto Will Smith sopravvive. In ogni caso, nonostante lo scetticismo espresso su Twitter, c'è anche molta curiosità intorno a questo progetto. Attendiamo dunque novità sul sequel di Io Sono Leggenda con Smith e Jordan.