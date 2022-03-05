Io Sono Leggenda, i fan si chiedono se il reboot con Michael B. Jordan funzionerà
Se ne parla ormai da anni, ma adesso è ufficiale: il reboot di Io Sono Leggenda arriverà. Il sequel del film del 2007 vedrà ancora una volta Will Smith al comando, al fianco di Michael B. Jordan, star di Black Panther e Creed. In molti hanno commentato l'arrivo del duo su Twitter, chiedendosi se il reboot funzionerà.
Come precedentemente annunciato, gli attori saranno anche produttori della pellicola, della quale non sono ancora giunti dettagli di trama. Io Sono Leggenda era tratto dal libro di Richard Matheso con una sceneggiatura scritta da Akiva Goldsman, che tornerà per scrivere il sequel, che potrebbe avere a sorpresa un finale differente rispetto al film del 2007. In ogni caso ci vorrà tempo per saperne di più, perché la pellicola è ancora in fase di sviluppo e non ha ancora neanche un regista.
Su Twitter diversi utenti sono rimasti stupiti dal ritorno di Will Smith, considerando la fine che ha fatto nel film del 2007. Molti altri, però, hanno chiesto il finale alternativo del film originale, dove il personaggio viveva. Infatti, secondo quanto riportato da un utente, il "sequel non ha senso per chi non avesse visto la director cut", dove appunto Will Smith sopravvive. In ogni caso, nonostante lo scetticismo espresso su Twitter, c'è anche molta curiosità intorno a questo progetto. Attendiamo dunque novità sul sequel di Io Sono Leggenda con Smith e Jordan.
An I Am Legend sequel with Michael B Jordan and Will Smith ?? I don’t know if I want it to happen but Ima watch regardless— Ahmed/The Batman Is Real Cinema (@big_business_) March 5, 2022
I thought Will Smith blew up at the end of the first "I Am Legend" movie... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pog59z6zFe— Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) March 4, 2022
I would like to remind everyone that Will Smith died in the theatrical ending to I Am Legend, because they thought him blowing himself up was a better ending than the one where he lived, and therefore a sequel doesn't make sense to anyone who hasn't seen the director's cut. https://t.co/K2xHixqWf1— Flynn Jeux (@FlynnJeux) March 5, 2022
🗣🗣re-release I Am Legend with the alternate ending in theaters as canon— The BatBran (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2022
I was at a movie premiere in 2008 in which Akiva and Will Smith were in attendance, and someone asked them in the lobby about an I AM LEGEND sequel. They laughed and then said that yeah, they'd really like to make one. It only took 14 years.— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) March 5, 2022
That's the industry some times.
