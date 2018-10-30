La BBC Culture elegge i 100 film in lingua straniera più belli di sempre

Negli ultimi tre anni i critici della BBC Culture si sono divertiti a selezionare i 100 migliori film americani (vincitore Quarto Potere), i migliori film del 21esimo secolo (Mulholland Drive in prima posizione) e le migliori commedie di tutti i tempi (A Qualcuno Piace Caldo).
Oggi i 209 critici dell'associazione hanno votato i migliori cento film in lingua straniera: la lista di quest'anno è composta dalle top 10 dei critici cinematografici interpellati (da 43 paesi diversi), con la BBC Culture che ha assegnato 10 punti al primo film di ogni top 10, 9 punti al secondo, 8 al terzo e così via.
Alla fine della conta, ad essere eletto come miglior film in lingua straniera di tutti i tempi è stato I Sette Samurai di Akira Kurosawa, opera incastonata nel DNA della settima arte e capace, nel corso degli anni, di ispirare tantissimi film successivi come il western I Magnifici Sette e perfino Star Wars. Kurosawa ha due film nelle prime cinque posizioni, con Rashomon che ha raggiunto il quarto posto. Nella top ten tantissima Italia, con Ladri di Biciclette di Vittorio De Sica che si è aggiudicato il secondo posto e La Dolce Vita e 8½ di Federico Fellini rispettivamente alla settima e alla decima posizione.
La maggior parte dei titoli che compongono la top ten arrivano direttamente dagli anni '50-'60: il più recente fra essi è In The Mood For Love di Wong Kar-wai, uscito nel 2000 e fermo alla nona posizione. Altre pellicole del XXI secolo incluse fra i 100 migliori film in lingua straniera sono A Separation, di Asghar Farhadi (#21), Amour di Michael Haneke (#69) e Il Labirinto del Fauno di Guillermo del Toro (#22).
Qui sotto trovate la lista completa.
- 100. Landscape in the Mist (Theo Angelopoulos, 1988)
- 99. Ashes and Diamonds (Andrzej Wajda, 1958)
- 98. In the Heat of the Sun (Jiang Wen, 1994)
- 97. Taste of Cherry (Abbas Kiarostami, 1997)
- 96. Shoah (Claude Lanzmann, 1985)
- 95. Floating Clouds (Mikio Naruse, 1955)
- 94. Where Is the Friend's Home? (Abbas Kiarostami, 1987)
- 93. Raise the Red Lantern (Zhang Yimou, 1991)
- 92. Scenes from a Marriage (Ingmar Bergman, 1973)
- 91. Rififi (Jules Dassin, 1955)
- 90. Hiroshima Mon Amour (Alain Resnais, 1959)
- 89. Wild Strawberries (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)
- 88. The Story of the Last Chrysanthemum (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1939)
- 87. The Nights of Cabiria (Federico Fellini, 1957)
- 86. La Jetée (Chris Marker, 1962)
- 85. Umberto D (Vittorio de Sica, 1952)
- 84. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (Luis Buñuel, 1972)
- 83. La Strada (Federico Fellini, 1954)
- 82. Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)
- 81. Celine and Julie go Boating (Jacques Rivette, 1974)
- 80. The Young and the Damned (Luis Buñuel, 1950)
- 79. Ran (Akira Kurosawa, 1985)
- 78. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Ang Lee, 2000)
- 77. The Conformist (Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970)
- 76. Y Tu Mamá También (Alfonso Cuarón, 2001)
- 75. Belle de Jour (Luis Buñuel, 1967)
- 74. Pierrot Le Fou (Jean-Luc Godard, 1965)
- 73. Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929)
- 72. Ikiru (Akira Kurosawa, 1952)
- 71. Happy Together (Wong Kar-wai, 1997)
- 70. L’Eclisse (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1962)
- 69. Amour (Michael Haneke, 2012)
- 68. Ugetsu (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1953)
- 67. The Exterminating Angel (Luis Buñuel, 1962)
- 66. Ali: Fear Eats the Soul (Rainer Werner Fassbinder, 1973)
- 65. Ordet (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1955)
- 64. Three Colours: Blue (Krzysztof Kieślowski, 1993)
- 63. Spring in a Small Town (Fei Mu, 1948)
- 62. Touki Bouki (Djibril Diop Mambéty, 1973)
- 61. Sansho the Bailiff (Kenji Mizoguchi, 1954)
- 60. Contempt (Jean-Luc Godard, 1963)
- 59. Come and See (Elem Klimov, 1985)
- 58. The Earrings of Madame de… (Max Ophüls, 1953)
- 57. Solaris (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1972)
- 56. Chungking Express (Wong Kar-wai, 1994)
- 55. Jules and Jim (François Truffaut, 1962)
- 54. Eat Drink Man Woman (Ang Lee, 1994)
- 53. Late Spring (Yasujirô Ozu, 1949)
- 52. Au Hasard Balthazar (Robert Bresson, 1966)
- 51. The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (Jacques Demy, 1964)
- 50. L’Atalante (Jean Vigo, 1934)
- 49. Stalker (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1979)
- 48. Viridiana (Luis Buñuel, 1961)
- 47. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (Cristian Mungiu, 2007)
- 46. Children of Paradise (Marcel Carné, 1945)
- 45. L’Avventura (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1960)
- 44. Cleo from 5 to 7 (Agnès Varda, 1962)
- 43. Beau Travail (Claire Denis, 1999)
- 42. City of God (Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund, 2002)
- 41. To Live (Zhang Yimou, 1994)
- 40. Andrei Rublev (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1966)
- 39. Close-Up (Abbas Kiarostami, 1990)
- 38. A Brighter Summer Day (Edward Yang, 1991)
- 37. Spirited Away (Hayao Miyazaki, 2001)
- 36. La Grande Illusion (Jean Renoir, 1937)
- 35. The Leopard (Luchino Visconti, 1963)
- 34. Wings of Desire (Wim Wenders, 1987)
- 33. Playtime (Jacques Tati, 1967)
- 32. All About My Mother (Pedro Almodóvar, 1999)
- 31. The Lives of Others (Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, 2006)
- 30. The Seventh Seal (Ingmar Bergman, 1957)
- 29. Oldboy (Park Chan-wook, 2003)
- 28. Fanny and Alexander (Ingmar Bergman, 1982)
- 27. The Spirit of the Beehive (Victor Erice, 1973)
- 26. Cinema Paradiso (Giuseppe Tornatore, 1988)
- 25. Yi Yi (Edward Yang, 2000)
- 24. Battleship Potemkin (Sergei M Eisenstein, 1925)
- 23. The Passion of Joan of Arc (Carl Theodor Dreyer, 1928)
- 22. Pan’s Labyrinth (Guillermo del Toro, 2006)
- 21. A Separation (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)
- 20. The Mirror (Andrei Tarkovsky, 1974)
- 19. The Battle of Algiers (Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966)
- 18. A City of Sadness (Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1989)
- 17. Aguirre, the Wrath of God (Werner Herzog, 1972)
- 16. Metropolis (Fritz Lang, 1927)
- 15. Pather Panchali (Satyajit Ray, 1955)
- 14. Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels (Chantal Akerman, 1975)
- 13. M (Fritz Lang, 1931)
- 12. Farewell My Concubine (Chen Kaige, 1993)
- 11. Breathless (Jean-Luc Godard, 1960)
- 10. La Dolce Vita (Federico Fellini, 1960)
- 9. In the Mood for Love (Wong Kar-wai, 2000)
- 8. The 400 Blows (François Truffaut, 1959)
- 7. 8 1/2 (Federico Fellini, 1963)
- 6. Persona (Ingmar Bergman, 1966)
- 5. The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir, 1939)
- 4. Rashomon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)
- 3. Tokyo Story (Yasujirô Ozu, 1953)
- 2. Bicycle Thieves (Vittorio de Sica, 1948)
- 1. Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)