La BBC Culture elegge i 100 film in lingua straniera più belli di sempre

Negli ultimi tre anni i critici della BBC Culture si sono divertiti a selezionare i 100 migliori film americani (vincitore Quarto Potere), i migliori film del 21esimo secolo (Mulholland Drive in prima posizione) e le migliori commedie di tutti i tempi (A Qualcuno Piace Caldo).

Oggi i 209 critici dell'associazione hanno votato i migliori cento film in lingua straniera: la lista di quest'anno è composta dalle top 10 dei critici cinematografici interpellati (da 43 paesi diversi), con la BBC Culture che ha assegnato 10 punti al primo film di ogni top 10, 9 punti al secondo, 8 al terzo e così via.

Alla fine della conta, ad essere eletto come miglior film in lingua straniera di tutti i tempi è stato I Sette Samurai di Akira Kurosawa, opera incastonata nel DNA della settima arte e capace, nel corso degli anni, di ispirare tantissimi film successivi come il western I Magnifici Sette e perfino Star Wars. Kurosawa ha due film nelle prime cinque posizioni, con Rashomon che ha raggiunto il quarto posto. Nella top ten tantissima Italia, con Ladri di Biciclette di Vittorio De Sica che si è aggiudicato il secondo posto e La Dolce Vita e 8½ di Federico Fellini rispettivamente alla settima e alla decima posizione.

La maggior parte dei titoli che compongono la top ten arrivano direttamente dagli anni '50-'60: il più recente fra essi è In The Mood For Love di Wong Kar-wai, uscito nel 2000 e fermo alla nona posizione. Altre pellicole del XXI secolo incluse fra i 100 migliori film in lingua straniera sono A Separation, di Asghar Farhadi (#21), Amour di Michael Haneke (#69) e Il Labirinto del Fauno di Guillermo del Toro (#22).

Qui sotto trovate la lista completa.