Kevin Smith sta lavorando a Clerks 3 e a un sequel di Mallrats

Il 2019 di Kevin Smith, anche grazie all'uscita del reboot Jay and Silent Bob, è stato un anno molto positivo. Il regista ha voluto celebrarlo con un toccante post su Instagram, in cui ha rivelato anche di essere al lavoro per la sceneggiatura di Clerks 3 e di avere in mente un sequel di Mallrats (in italiano Generazione X).

"Il 2019 è stato davvero uno degli anni migliori della mia vita!" recita l'inizio del post di Kevin Smith. "Molti dei miei sogni si sono avverati, così come molte altre cose che non osavo nemmeno sognare."

Il regista ha menzionato poi il suo Jay and Silent Bob, in cui c'è un attore apparso in Iron Man, e il tour che riprenderà il 10 gennaio e che prevede altre 25 tappe. "Sono così contento di non essere morto nel 2018, perché mi sarei perso tutte le cose che ho elencato in questa foto."

Arriva poi la parte relativa ai nuovi progetti: "Sarà difficile per il 2020 eguagliare questo 2019, ma sto iniziando in modo divertente scrivendo cose per Brodie Bruce & Co. in una nuova sceneggiatura che sto chiamando TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! Anche la sceneggiatura di CLERKS 3 è in corso, quindi vedremo quale sarà il mio primo film dei ruggenti Anni Venti."

Il post si conclude con un riepilogo del decennio appena passato: "È stato il decennio in cui sono quasi morto per un grave attacco di cuore, e il decennio in cui sono diventato vegano e sono tornato al mio peso del liceo! Chissà cosa ci riserva la prossima decade, ma sono pronto a voltare pagina e scoprirlo! Felice anno nuovo amici miei!"

Dopo aver rivelato un possibile finale alternativo per Joker, Kevin Smith è pronto a tuffarsi con entusiasmo negli Anni Venti.

FONTE: comicbook
