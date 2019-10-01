Kevin Smith annuncia ufficialmente il terzo capitolo della saga di Clerks

Dopo tanti anni, è finalmente ufficiale: pochi minuti fa il regista di culto Kevin Smith è comparso su Instagram per annunciare il terzo capitolo della saga di Clerks, il cui primo capitolo, uscito nel 1994, segnò l'esordio dell'autore nel panorama indipendente americano.

Il ritorno del franchise è stato in ballo per parecchi anni, ma questa mattina Smith ha svelato che finalmente il film si farà: come potete vedere dal post in calce all'articolo, il regista ha pubblicato una foto con Jay Mewes e Jeff Anderson, entrambi protagonisti dei due capitoli precedenti. Anche Brian O'Halloran, che ha recitato nei primi due film di Clarks nei panni di Dante, tornerà per questo terzo capitolo.

"3 CLERKS!" ha scritto Smith in una lunghissima didascalia di accompagnamento al post. "Abbiamo parlato di fare un film insieme. Sarà un film che concluderà una saga. Sarà un film su come non si è mai troppo vecchi per cambiare completamente la propria vita. Sarà un film su come un'amicizia che dura da decenni finalmente affronta il futuro. Sarà un film che ci riporta all'inizio - un ritorno alla culla della civiltà nel grande stato di New Jersey. Sarà un film chiamato CLERKS III!"

Smith ha continuato:

"Torneremo tutti sulla scena del crimine! Questa non sarà la vecchia sceneggiatura che abbiamo quasi realizzato alcuni anni fa: questa è una sceneggiatura completamente nuova che ho appena iniziato a scrivere ieri sera! E finora, è come se un sogno fosse diventato realtà! A due settimane dal debutto di Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sono entusiasta di annunciare il nostro imminente ritorno a Quick Stop! Quindi vi assicuro: siamo aperti!".

Cosa ne pensate della notizia? Siete fan del film originale? Ditecelo come al solito nella sezione dei commenti.

