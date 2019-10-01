Kevin Smith annuncia ufficialmente il terzo capitolo della saga di Clerks
Dopo tanti anni, è finalmente ufficiale: pochi minuti fa il regista di culto Kevin Smith è comparso su Instagram per annunciare il terzo capitolo della saga di Clerks, il cui primo capitolo, uscito nel 1994, segnò l'esordio dell'autore nel panorama indipendente americano.
Il ritorno del franchise è stato in ballo per parecchi anni, ma questa mattina Smith ha svelato che finalmente il film si farà: come potete vedere dal post in calce all'articolo, il regista ha pubblicato una foto con Jay Mewes e Jeff Anderson, entrambi protagonisti dei due capitoli precedenti. Anche Brian O'Halloran, che ha recitato nei primi due film di Clarks nei panni di Dante, tornerà per questo terzo capitolo.
"3 CLERKS!" ha scritto Smith in una lunghissima didascalia di accompagnamento al post. "Abbiamo parlato di fare un film insieme. Sarà un film che concluderà una saga. Sarà un film su come non si è mai troppo vecchi per cambiare completamente la propria vita. Sarà un film su come un'amicizia che dura da decenni finalmente affronta il futuro. Sarà un film che ci riporta all'inizio - un ritorno alla culla della civiltà nel grande stato di New Jersey. Sarà un film chiamato CLERKS III!"
Smith ha continuato:
"Torneremo tutti sulla scena del crimine! Questa non sarà la vecchia sceneggiatura che abbiamo quasi realizzato alcuni anni fa: questa è una sceneggiatura completamente nuova che ho appena iniziato a scrivere ieri sera! E finora, è come se un sogno fosse diventato realtà! A due settimane dal debutto di Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sono entusiasta di annunciare il nostro imminente ritorno a Quick Stop! Quindi vi assicuro: siamo aperti!".
Cosa ne pensate della notizia? Siete fan del film originale? Ditecelo come al solito nella sezione dei commenti.
Per altri approfondimenti vi rimandiamo al trailer di Jay & Silent Bob.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
3 CLERKS! Thanks to the good folks at @leeloomultiprops, I got to see Randal! #JeffAnderson, @jaymewes, and I spent Saturday signing stuff and catching up, seeing so much movie merch that’s been made over the last 25 years (hit the Leloo site for sweet signed skateboards)! But even better than that? We talked about making a movie together. It’ll be a movie that concludes a saga. It’ll be a movie about how you’re never too old to completely change your life. It’ll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It’ll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning - a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of #newjersey. It’ll be a movie that stars Jeff and @briancohalloran, with me and Jay in supporting roles. And it’ll be a movie called CLERKS III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true! After mending fences with @benaffleck earlier this year, I was hoping for a chance to do the same with Jeff - so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room. But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all. This means I’m gonna get to play with my two favorite inaction figures again: Dante & Randal! Two weeks from the debut of @jayandsilentbob Reboot (on @fathomevents screens 10/15 & 10/17, link in my bio), I’m ecstatic to announce our imminent return to Quick Stop! So I assure you: we’re open! #KevinSmith #clerks3 #jaymewes #jayandsilentbob #danteandrandal #quickstop #leeloomultiprops #indiefilm #clerks
