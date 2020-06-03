Kate Beckinsale, la star di Underworld contro Harvey Weinstein: 'Disse che non ero sexy'

Tramite un lungo post pubblicato qualche settimana fa sulla sua pagina ufficiale Instagram, l'attrice ed ex modella londinese Kate Beckinsale, che stasera torna in tv con Underworld, ha parlato della notte in cui fu aggredita verbalmente da Harvey Weinstein.

La star ha scritto: "Queste foto sono state scattate alla premiere di Serendipity il 5 ottobre 2001. Ci eravamo tutti rifiutati di partecipare perché tenere una premiere poche settimane dopo l'11 settembre con la città ancora fumante sembrava l'idea più insensibile, cieca e irrispettosa possibile. Ma Weinstein ha insistito. Siamo volati a New York e in qualche modo ci siamo riusciti. La mattina dopo Harvey mi chiamò e mi chiese se volevo portare mia figlia, che all'epoca aveva poco meno di due anni, a casa sua per un appuntamento, visto che ci sarebbe stata anche sua figlia, che aveva un'età simile. Mi sono presentata e ha immediatamente chiamato la sua tata per far portare i bambini in un'altra stanza a giocare. Io ho fatto per seguirle ma lui ha detto: 'No, aspetta qui', e ha chiuso la porta. A quel punto mi ha detto: 'Stupida puttana, hai rovinato la premiere!'"

La Beckinsale aggiunge: "Non avevo idea di cosa stesse parlando, ma continuò a sbraitare: 'Se organizzo un tappeto rosso tu ti metti un vestito attillato, scuoti il ​​culo, metti in mostra le tette e non ti fai passare per una c#zz# di lesbica, f#ttut# putt#n#'. Lo shock mi ha fatto scoppiare in lacrime. Ho cercato di dire: 'Harvey, la città è in fiamme, le persone stanno ancora cercando i loro parenti sotto le macerie, nessuno di noi ha pensato che fosse il momento adatto per una prima, tanto meno sembrava appropriato presentarsi vestiti come ad una festa di addio al celibato.' Ha detto: 'Non mi interessa, è la mia fottuta premiere e se voglio mettere in mostra la tua f#g# sul tappeto rosso tu devi ubbidire"."

L'interprete della vampira Selene ha denunciato "il disumano bullismo e gli abusi" che vengono perpetrati nell'industria di Hollywood.

