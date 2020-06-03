Kate Beckinsale, la star di Underworld contro Harvey Weinstein: "Disse che non ero sexy"
Tramite un lungo post pubblicato qualche settimana fa sulla sua pagina ufficiale Instagram, l'attrice ed ex modella londinese Kate Beckinsale, che stasera torna in tv con Underworld, ha parlato della notte in cui fu aggredita verbalmente da Harvey Weinstein.
La star ha scritto: "Queste foto sono state scattate alla premiere di Serendipity il 5 ottobre 2001. Ci eravamo tutti rifiutati di partecipare perché tenere una premiere poche settimane dopo l'11 settembre con la città ancora fumante sembrava l'idea più insensibile, cieca e irrispettosa possibile. Ma Weinstein ha insistito. Siamo volati a New York e in qualche modo ci siamo riusciti. La mattina dopo Harvey mi chiamò e mi chiese se volevo portare mia figlia, che all'epoca aveva poco meno di due anni, a casa sua per un appuntamento, visto che ci sarebbe stata anche sua figlia, che aveva un'età simile. Mi sono presentata e ha immediatamente chiamato la sua tata per far portare i bambini in un'altra stanza a giocare. Io ho fatto per seguirle ma lui ha detto: 'No, aspetta qui', e ha chiuso la porta. A quel punto mi ha detto: 'Stupida puttana, hai rovinato la premiere!'"
La Beckinsale aggiunge: "Non avevo idea di cosa stesse parlando, ma continuò a sbraitare: 'Se organizzo un tappeto rosso tu ti metti un vestito attillato, scuoti il culo, metti in mostra le tette e non ti fai passare per una c#zz# di lesbica, f#ttut# putt#n#'. Lo shock mi ha fatto scoppiare in lacrime. Ho cercato di dire: 'Harvey, la città è in fiamme, le persone stanno ancora cercando i loro parenti sotto le macerie, nessuno di noi ha pensato che fosse il momento adatto per una prima, tanto meno sembrava appropriato presentarsi vestiti come ad una festa di addio al celibato.' Ha detto: 'Non mi interessa, è la mia fottuta premiere e se voglio mettere in mostra la tua f#g# sul tappeto rosso tu devi ubbidire"."
L'interprete della vampira Selene ha denunciato "il disumano bullismo e gli abusi" che vengono perpetrati nell'industria di Hollywood.
Per altri approfondimenti, scoprite le nuove accuse nei confronti di Harvey Weinstein; inoltre, ecco la nostra recensione di Underworld.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here .” The minute the door closed he started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt .” The shock made me burst into tears.I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .” He said,”I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony.But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,insidiously and seeming irreversibly. Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that,the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell),these too need to go.I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,forever.And Rose,brava ❤
