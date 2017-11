Justice League: le spassose reazioni di Internet al BaffoDisastro di Superman!

La rete si è scatenata: come era prevedibile un sacco di utenti hanno iniziato a inondare i social di ironia a tema Super-Moustache . Non c'è nulla da fare, il baffo rimosso, con l'ausilio di effetti speciali non del tutto adeguati, non è piaciuto a chi ha visto il film e, anche chi non l'ha ancora visto, andando un po' in giro per la rete, si è reso conto di quanto effettivamente strana risulti la faccia dell'attore che interpreta Superman nel DCEU , ritoccata digitalmente.

JUSTICE LEAGUE EXEC: We can just CGI Henry Cavill’s mustache out it will be fine and not look weird at all

HENRY CAVILL: pic.twitter.com/Ag41j6LbPn — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 17, 2017

Amazing work fixing Superman’s mustache, guys. pic.twitter.com/ccKXKtXeof — John W. Smith (@JohnWSmith) November 17, 2017

The opening scene of Superman in Justice League is the most horribly distracting CG with that fucking mustache I have ever seen in a big budget movie. It's insane. I literally can't believe it. — Evan Ragnarok (@EVComedy) November 17, 2017

So, post-production Justice League tried to remove Henry Cavill's mustache with CGI and he looks like fucking Human Shrek pic.twitter.com/IkpyRLxpUG — Homo With A Shotgun (@_nadsat) November 17, 2017

Oh I see they hired Conan's team to remove Cavill's mustache using the best computer technologies pic.twitter.com/XrHd4g86Kg — ben burbank (@bburbank) November 17, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Henry Cavill looks with his mustache CGI'd out pic.twitter.com/2sR8VstKPB — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) November 17, 2017

No idea what the hell you guys are bitching about the CGI erasing Henry Cavill's mustache was seamless. pic.twitter.com/sEdPQf91lE — Peter Rugg (@petermrugg) November 17, 2017

I for one do not agree with WB’s decision to replace Henry Cavill’s mustache with Christopher Plummer pic.twitter.com/YnVY8T5ueB — Plymouth Ock (@FanSince09) November 17, 2017

Instead of removing Henry Cavill's mustache in #JusticeLeague, they should have spent that money to give every other character a mustache. Commissioner Gordon gets two. — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 17, 2017