Justice League, la Snyder Cut sarà Rated R: cosa dirà Batman? Il web si scatena

So the #SnyderCut is going to be most likely coming to theaters with an R rating 4 hour run time and featuring an F-bomb dropping Batman... pic.twitter.com/nywqKtK70h — M.O.D.O.C🎄 (@TheSupremeMODOC) December 15, 2020

Pardon my F-bomb but that fucking sucks. Superhero movies like this one are for kids. If a 10 year old can't watch it you missed the mark.



And yes I know DEADPOOL is rated R but this is Batman and Superman. I don't think the last WOLVERINE should have been R either. Sue me. https://t.co/dQamuNPSUB — Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) December 15, 2020

We’re really getting a four hour long, R-Rated Justice League movie with an f-bomb dropping Batman, Steppenwolf hacking people in half and his eventual decapitation by Wonder Woman; a nerds are staying mad pressed!! You love to see it. #zacksnyderjusticeleague pic.twitter.com/DLV9sSlnpJ — Mike (@SupesKenobi) December 15, 2020

I’m sorry but this made me laugh https://t.co/TH1p2XyLkR — KC “Santa was a Mushroom” Walsh - BLM (@TheComixKid) December 15, 2020