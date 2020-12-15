Justice League, la Snyder Cut sarà Rated R: cosa dirà Batman? Il web si scatena
La notizia del giorno per i fan di Justice League è che l'attesa Snyder Cut sarà molto probabilmente Rated R. Lo ha rivelato lo stesso regista, parlando di violenza e blasfemia e dando la "colpa" a Batman, facendo riferimento a una clamorosa "Bomba F" che sarà sganciata nel corso del film.
La notizia ha naturalmente suscitato le reazioni degli utenti del web. Nelle inevitabili discussioni, molti sono incuriositi e si chiedono cosa potrebbe dire Batman di così scabroso, mentre c'è chi non manca di sottolineare che un titolo del genere dovrebbe essere adatto a ogni tipo di pubblico, e che quindi una restrizione è sempre una sconfitta.
In calce alla notizia possiamo vedere alcuni dei tweet più interessanti.
"E così la Snyder Cut di Justice League arriverà probabilmente al cinema con una durata di 4 ore e con una bomba F sganciata da Batman..." commenta per esempio @TheSupremeModoc, accompagnando il post con una GIF di Bruce Wayne.
"Perdonatemi, ma questa cosa fa schifo" obietta invece @unikunka. "I film di supereroi come questo sono per bambini. Se un bambino di 10 anni non può vederlo, hai mancato il bersaglio."
"A Zack piace che le sue cose sembrino reali" scrive @HeckleMeHuge. "Un po' di sangue e una bomba F aggiungeranno realismo". Non è d'accordo, però, @TheComicsKid, che retwitta aggiungendo: "Scusa ma questo è ridicolo."
Il commento più spiritoso arriva da @1MirandaAllen. "A meno che Batman non si schiacci il pollice con una martellata, non c'è nessun motivo per cui debba pronunciare una parolaccia."
Sulla questione della "bomba F", infine, ha scherzato anche il regista di Shazam con un video.
So the #SnyderCut is going to be most likely coming to theaters with an R rating 4 hour run time and featuring an F-bomb dropping Batman... pic.twitter.com/nywqKtK70h— M.O.D.O.C🎄 (@TheSupremeMODOC) December 15, 2020
Pardon my F-bomb but that fucking sucks. Superhero movies like this one are for kids. If a 10 year old can't watch it you missed the mark.— Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) December 15, 2020
And yes I know DEADPOOL is rated R but this is Batman and Superman. I don't think the last WOLVERINE should have been R either. Sue me. https://t.co/dQamuNPSUB
We’re really getting a four hour long, R-Rated Justice League movie with an f-bomb dropping Batman, Steppenwolf hacking people in half and his eventual decapitation by Wonder Woman; a nerds are staying mad pressed!! You love to see it. #zacksnyderjusticeleague pic.twitter.com/DLV9sSlnpJ— Mike (@SupesKenobi) December 15, 2020
I’m sorry but this made me laugh https://t.co/TH1p2XyLkR— KC “Santa was a Mushroom” Walsh - BLM (@TheComixKid) December 15, 2020
Unless Batman smashes his thumb with a hammer, there's no reason for him to say the F-word. https://t.co/fGNnieQVZy— Miranda Allen (@1MirandaAllen) December 15, 2020
