Justice League, la Snyder Cut sarà Rated R: cosa dirà Batman? Il web si scatena

La notizia del giorno per i fan di Justice League è che l'attesa Snyder Cut sarà molto probabilmente Rated R. Lo ha rivelato lo stesso regista, parlando di violenza e blasfemia e dando la "colpa" a Batman, facendo riferimento a una clamorosa "Bomba F" che sarà sganciata nel corso del film.

La notizia ha naturalmente suscitato le reazioni degli utenti del web. Nelle inevitabili discussioni, molti sono incuriositi e si chiedono cosa potrebbe dire Batman di così scabroso, mentre c'è chi non manca di sottolineare che un titolo del genere dovrebbe essere adatto a ogni tipo di pubblico, e che quindi una restrizione è sempre una sconfitta.

In calce alla notizia possiamo vedere alcuni dei tweet più interessanti.

"E così la Snyder Cut di Justice League arriverà probabilmente al cinema con una durata di 4 ore e con una bomba F sganciata da Batman..." commenta per esempio @TheSupremeModoc, accompagnando il post con una GIF di Bruce Wayne.

"Perdonatemi, ma questa cosa fa schifo" obietta invece @unikunka. "I film di supereroi come questo sono per bambini. Se un bambino di 10 anni non può vederlo, hai mancato il bersaglio."

"A Zack piace che le sue cose sembrino reali" scrive @HeckleMeHuge. "Un po' di sangue e una bomba F aggiungeranno realismo". Non è d'accordo, però, @TheComicsKid, che retwitta aggiungendo: "Scusa ma questo è ridicolo."

Il commento più spiritoso arriva da @1MirandaAllen. "A meno che Batman non si schiacci il pollice con una martellata, non c'è nessun motivo per cui debba pronunciare una parolaccia."

Sulla questione della "bomba F", infine, ha scherzato anche il regista di Shazam con un video.

