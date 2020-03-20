Justice League, secondo i fan in quarantena è il momento di pubblicare la Snyder Cut
Con l'emergenza Coronavirus che ha raggiunto anche gli Stati Uniti, dove nelle ultime ore è andata in lockdown l'intera California dopo che i contagi sono raddoppiati nel giro di 24 ore, i fan DC stanno chiedendo a gran voce l'uscita della Snyder Cut di Justice League.
Nei mesi scorsi il movimento #ReleaseTheSnyderCut si è leggermente fermato dopo che Warner Bros. ha lasciato intendere di non avere in programma la pubblicazione della versione "originale" della pellicola, ma viste le continue sorprese causate soprattutto dalla chiusura dei cinema - la Disney ha da poco annunciato l'arrivo di Onward su Disney+ a poche settimane dall'uscita nelle sale - per molti questo sarebbe il momento giusto di svelare finalmente il film realizzato da Zack Snyder.
L'esistenza della Snyder Cut è stata confermata nei mesi scorsi proprio dal regista di Batman v Superman, che oltre a mostrarla fisicamente sul suo profilo di Vero ne ha anche rivelato la durata: più di 3 ore e mezza. Un minutaggio ampiamente superiore a tutti i capitoli precedenti (e successivi) del DCEU.
Voi cosa ne pensate? Vi piacerebbe vedere la Snyder Cut di Justice League in tempo di quarantena? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto. Proprio nelle scorse settimane, l'ex interprete di Batman Ben Affleck ha ribadito il suo sostegno nei confronti del regista.
For the love of God @wbpictures, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut! #QuarantineLife @ZackSnyder's Justice League @warnerbros @WarnerMediaGrp @ATT @DCComics #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/Hg543Gt7Bk— Jeffrey Roberson (@Jroberson32) March 16, 2020
We’re taking a mental health day today, starting at Batman Begins, TDK, TDKR, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and then ✌🏾Justice League✌🏾🙄 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut— Brie (@theTEAkup) March 20, 2020
We will go grocery shopping and hiking in between movies.
Is now not the perfect time to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut ??— To you, 2000 Years ago (@Acuna_Matata) March 18, 2020
So far it has been 3 months since Episode 9 got released, still waiting for Chris Terrio and his statements regarding Zack Snyder’s Justice League.— ZSFAN_PARADEMON_No.33!!!#ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@Superfan2016) March 20, 2020
I don’t know how much longer we will have to wait due to the current global situation. Trying to be patient.#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/TP2JYIf90r
Hey @warnerbros @wbpictures @WarnerMediaGrp @WBHomeEnt @HBO @hbomax @att— Pablo Javier Lucero (@EagerSnake) March 20, 2020
This is the perfect time to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut https://t.co/4UmWaV6xX7
Can you #ReleaseTheSnyderCut while we're all quarantined?— Rick (@SealTeamRick) March 20, 2020
Justice League
- Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: Zack Snyder
- Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/11/2017
incasso box office: 6.622.192 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 17/11/2017
incasso box office: 219.456.347 Euro
Che voto dai a: Justice League
Voti: 155
