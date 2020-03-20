Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Justice League, secondo i fan in quarantena è il momento di pubblicare la Snyder Cut

Con l'emergenza Coronavirus che ha raggiunto anche gli Stati Uniti, dove nelle ultime ore è andata in lockdown l'intera California dopo che i contagi sono raddoppiati nel giro di 24 ore, i fan DC stanno chiedendo a gran voce l'uscita della Snyder Cut di Justice League.

Nei mesi scorsi il movimento #ReleaseTheSnyderCut si è leggermente fermato dopo che Warner Bros. ha lasciato intendere di non avere in programma la pubblicazione della versione "originale" della pellicola, ma viste le continue sorprese causate soprattutto dalla chiusura dei cinema - la Disney ha da poco annunciato l'arrivo di Onward su Disney+ a poche settimane dall'uscita nelle sale - per molti questo sarebbe il momento giusto di svelare finalmente il film realizzato da Zack Snyder.

L'esistenza della Snyder Cut è stata confermata nei mesi scorsi proprio dal regista di Batman v Superman, che oltre a mostrarla fisicamente sul suo profilo di Vero ne ha anche rivelato la durata: più di 3 ore e mezza. Un minutaggio ampiamente superiore a tutti i capitoli precedenti (e successivi) del DCEU.

Voi cosa ne pensate? Vi piacerebbe vedere la Snyder Cut di Justice League in tempo di quarantena? Fatecelo sapere nei commenti qui sotto. Proprio nelle scorse settimane, l'ex interprete di Batman Ben Affleck ha ribadito il suo sostegno nei confronti del regista.

