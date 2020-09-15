Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
Justice League clamoroso, Jason Momoa accusa Warner Bros: "Trattati di m*rda sul set"

Qualche giorno fa Jason Momoa si era schierato pubblicamente con Ray Fisher nella questione legale che contrappone l'interprete di Cyborg alla Warner Bros., con la major che ha avviato un'inchiesta in relazione ai sospetti comportamenti poco professionali avvenuti sul set.

Mentre nel mirino dell'indagine ci sarebbero, fra gli altri, anche Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns e Jon Berg, tutti accusati da Fisher, tra l'attore e la Warner Bros. sono scattate altre polemiche quando la seconda ha accusato il primo di non aver voluto collaborare con le indagini, accuse però rispedite al mittente.

Ora sulla questione è intervenuto Momoa, che sulla sua pagina ufficiale di Instagram ha scritto:

"QUESTA MERDA DEVE FINIRE E RICHIEDE ATTENZIONE. RAY FISHER E TUTTI GLI ALTRI CHE HANNO SPERIMENTATO COSA ACCADE SOTTO L'OCCHIO DI WARNER BROS HANNO BISOGNO DI UN'INDAGINE ADEGUATA. Penso solo che sia una cazzata che la gente abbia pubblicato un falso annuncio di Frosty senza il mio permesso al solo fine di cercare di distrarvi dalla situazione di Ray Fisher, che ha parlato del modo schifoso in cui siamo stati trattati durante le riprese di Justice League. Sono successe delle cose serie su quel set. La cosa richiede un'indagine e le persone devono essere ritenute responsabili."

Fisher ha fatto eco alla dichiarazione di Momoa, come potete vedere in calce. Naturalmente vi terremo aggiornati riguardo ad ogni sviluppo di una faccenda ogni giorno più seria.

