Justice League clamoroso, Jason Momoa accusa Warner Bros: "Trattati di m*rda sul set"
Qualche giorno fa Jason Momoa si era schierato pubblicamente con Ray Fisher nella questione legale che contrappone l'interprete di Cyborg alla Warner Bros., con la major che ha avviato un'inchiesta in relazione ai sospetti comportamenti poco professionali avvenuti sul set.
Mentre nel mirino dell'indagine ci sarebbero, fra gli altri, anche Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns e Jon Berg, tutti accusati da Fisher, tra l'attore e la Warner Bros. sono scattate altre polemiche quando la seconda ha accusato il primo di non aver voluto collaborare con le indagini, accuse però rispedite al mittente.
Ora sulla questione è intervenuto Momoa, che sulla sua pagina ufficiale di Instagram ha scritto:
"QUESTA MERDA DEVE FINIRE E RICHIEDE ATTENZIONE. RAY FISHER E TUTTI GLI ALTRI CHE HANNO SPERIMENTATO COSA ACCADE SOTTO L'OCCHIO DI WARNER BROS HANNO BISOGNO DI UN'INDAGINE ADEGUATA. Penso solo che sia una cazzata che la gente abbia pubblicato un falso annuncio di Frosty senza il mio permesso al solo fine di cercare di distrarvi dalla situazione di Ray Fisher, che ha parlato del modo schifoso in cui siamo stati trattati durante le riprese di Justice League. Sono successe delle cose serie su quel set. La cosa richiede un'indagine e le persone devono essere ritenute responsabili."
Fisher ha fatto eco alla dichiarazione di Momoa, come potete vedere in calce. Naturalmente vi terremo aggiornati riguardo ad ogni sviluppo di una faccenda ogni giorno più seria.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j
If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up!— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020
Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth.
To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose...🤦🏾♂️
A>E pic.twitter.com/zi5KkYbjF9
Altri contenuti per Justice League
- Justice League, svelato alla DC Fandome il titolo ufficiale della Snyder Cut?
- Justice League, anche Kiersey Clemons si schiera dalla parte di Ray Fisher!
- Jason Momoa si schiera con Ray Fisher: continua la battaglia legale dietro Justice League
- Justice League, Ray Fisher si scaglia ancora contro Geoff Johns e la DC Films
- Justice League, Ray Fisher rivela: "Già incontrato l'investigatore. Vogliono screditarmi"
Justice League
- Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: Zack Snyder
- Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 16/11/2017
incasso box office: 6.622.192 Euro
Nelle sale USA dal: 17/11/2017
incasso box office: 219.456.347 Euro
Che voto dai a: Justice League
Voti: 179
