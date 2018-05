Jurassic World: il Regno Distrutto, reazioni dopo la première: "È fo**u*amente pazzesco!"

I laughed. I cried. I found myself genuinely scared. All that even though it was in Spanish! In my opinion if that’s not the definition of perfect visual storytelling, I don’t know what is. #FallenKingdom CONGRATS @FilmBayona

To all the heroic fans in Madrid who waited in the RAIN + HAIL for our World Premiere of @jurassicworld Fallen Kingdom: you are the reason we make these movies. Without your support we would never be here. Thank you thank you thank you. We are so grateful! Most dedicated fans! pic.twitter.com/Aq1jv4PQrR