Johnny Depp, compleanno su Instagram tra Bob Dylan, Covid e George Floyd
Luca Atero
Compie oggi, venerdì 9 giugno, 57 anni Johhny Depp, e qualche ora prima di spegnere le candeline l'attore ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram, abbandonandosi a una serie di riflessioni sulla storia americana e sull'attualità, prendendo spunto da uno dei brani più famosi di Bob Dylan, The times they are a-changin'.
Nel video, che si può vedere in calce alla news, Johnny Depp imbraccia una chitarra e interpreta a modo suo la canzone, mentre i temi del post che lo accompagna vanno dall'omicidio di Kennedy a quello di George Floyd, passando per la pandemia di coronavirus che ha sconvolto le nostre vite.
"Due mesi prima che il mondo fosse sottoposto alla sconvolgente copertura dal vivo dello spietato omicidio di JFK alla luce del giorno, Bob Dylan si sedette a scrivere una canzone" inizia così il protagonista dei Pirati dei Caraibi. "Aveva già ottenuto un successo stratosferico, [...] ma era rimasto sé stesso evitando ogni sorta di truffatori, sanguisughe, ingiustizie e intrusioni nella sua vita. Le sue intenzioni sono rimaste pure. Così ha scritto la regina delle canzoni di protesta, la più significativa, poetica, sbalorditiva e incredibilmente profetica che il mondo conoscerà mai: The Times They Are A-Changin'."
Il brano, continua Johhny Depp, si intona ancora perfettamente con la realtà e il mondo di oggi: "Parla del Covid-19, parla decisamente delle immagini della morte di George Floyd, impresse per sempre nei nostri cervelli, parla del momento in cui eravamo nel 1963, di tutto quello che è successo prima, che è successo da allora e che succederà in futuro."
Johhny Depp, intanto, è ancora coinvolto nella controversa battaglia legale con Amber Heard, e ha recentemente assunto l'avvocato di Lady Diana.
Two months before the world was subjected to the shocking live coverage of the merciless, bloodthirsty and public daylight murder of JFK in Nov. 1963, Bob Dylan sat down to write a song… He had a particular idea in mind, which he recorded mere weeks before Kennedy’s tragic Assassination. Dylan had already achieved stratospheric acclaim from his treasure-producing workmanship and poetic abilities. He had already jacked up the bar of songwriting to an untouchable level. He also became a reluctant prophet, which can be quite an occupational hazard…Yet he remained himself while dodging all manner of con artists, bloodsuckers, angles, arrows, ignorance, injustices, and scrutinization of his life. His intentions remained pure. So he sat down and wrote the gold standard of protest songs, the seminal and most significant, mind boggling and staggeringly poetic, prophetic protest song the world will ever know: “The Times They Are A-Changin’”. Dylan’s song applies to Covid-19, it also, very strongly applies to the life altering image of George Floyd, forever seared to our brains… For me, it applies to the moment we are in, it applies to the moment they were in in 1963, it applies to everything before and everything since and everything that will be. I chose to perform this song live, for my friend @drbarbarasturm Covid benefit several weeks ago… I didn’t really know how to play it, but I figured I’d give it a shot, as it seemed to apply so well. And it applies now, more than ever. It was performed a couple of weeks before our collective paralysis was rendered complete by the images of our fellow human George Floyd being cruelly and brutally tortured to death on live TV. Let us take a moment to remember the sacrificial hero George Floyd and look with hope towards the changes that his tragic death will cause. And let’s salute the reluctant prophet Bob Dylan and the dream of change he inspired then, now, and onwards… His impact is that of Shakespeare, Marlowe, Hunter Thompson, Marlon Brando, Woody Guthrie, William Blake, Picasso, Bach and Mozart. Dylan’s song is to be kept near you, AT ALL TIMES!!! All love and respect, JD
