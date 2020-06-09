Johnny Depp, compleanno su Instagram tra Bob Dylan, Covid e George Floyd

Compie oggi, venerdì 9 giugno, 57 anni Johhny Depp, e qualche ora prima di spegnere le candeline l'attore ha pubblicato un lungo post su Instagram, abbandonandosi a una serie di riflessioni sulla storia americana e sull'attualità, prendendo spunto da uno dei brani più famosi di Bob Dylan, The times they are a-changin'.

Nel video, che si può vedere in calce alla news, Johnny Depp imbraccia una chitarra e interpreta a modo suo la canzone, mentre i temi del post che lo accompagna vanno dall'omicidio di Kennedy a quello di George Floyd, passando per la pandemia di coronavirus che ha sconvolto le nostre vite.

"Due mesi prima che il mondo fosse sottoposto alla sconvolgente copertura dal vivo dello spietato omicidio di JFK alla luce del giorno, Bob Dylan si sedette a scrivere una canzone" inizia così il protagonista dei Pirati dei Caraibi. "Aveva già ottenuto un successo stratosferico, [...] ma era rimasto sé stesso evitando ogni sorta di truffatori, sanguisughe, ingiustizie e intrusioni nella sua vita. Le sue intenzioni sono rimaste pure. Così ha scritto la regina delle canzoni di protesta, la più significativa, poetica, sbalorditiva e incredibilmente profetica che il mondo conoscerà mai: The Times They Are A-Changin'."

Il brano, continua Johhny Depp, si intona ancora perfettamente con la realtà e il mondo di oggi: "Parla del Covid-19, parla decisamente delle immagini della morte di George Floyd, impresse per sempre nei nostri cervelli, parla del momento in cui eravamo nel 1963, di tutto quello che è successo prima, che è successo da allora e che succederà in futuro."

Johhny Depp, intanto, è ancora coinvolto nella controversa battaglia legale con Amber Heard, e ha recentemente assunto l'avvocato di Lady Diana.