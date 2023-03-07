Everyeye CinemaLogo Everyeye Cinema
John Wick 4, le prime reazioni in coro: "Il miglior action movie del decennio"

Nel corso della notte scorsa è andata in scena l'anteprima mondiale di John Wick 4, quarto capitolo della saga action con Keanu Reeves protagonista firmata da Chad Stahelski. Ovviamente, poche ore più tardi sono cominciate ad arrivare le prime reazioni della critica online e sono entusiaste: queste lo chiamano il miglior action movie del decennio.

In linea con i primi tre film del franchise, il quarto capitolo sta ricevendo un plauso quasi universale per le sue spettacolari scene d'azione. Inoltre, coloro che hanno visto il film stanno anche applaudendo il lavoro di Stahelski sul sequel, affermando che il regista ha fatto un enorme passo avanti con il suo approccio allo storytelling questa volta.

Secondo lo stesso Stahelski, il film è il più ambizioso del franchise. "Se prendeste Il buono, il brutto e il cattivo, lo incrociaste con Zatoichi e ci aggiungeste un mito greco, probabilmente otterreste qualcosa di simile a questo", ha dichiarato Stahelski a Empire Magazine lo scorso anno. "E chi altro dice questo tipo di frasi? Ora sapete perché mi piace fare John Wick".

"Diventa un po' spaventoso dopo il terzo", ha aggiunto. "Perché ora abbiamo una formula che funziona. Ma devi gettare al vento la prudenza e dire: 'Fanculo, non lo faremo di nuovo allo stesso modo'. Così ora, nel quarto film, abbiamo più storyline. Il film sembra diverso. Sembra più epico".

In calce a questa news potete leggere le reazioni a John Wick 4, davvero entusiaste e pronte già a definirlo come il miglior action movie del decennio. Secondo gli analisti John Wick 4 batterà il record della saga.

John Wick 4 sarà nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo prossimo; in occasione della premiere del film, Keanu Reeves ha parlato di Constantine 2 risultando un po' più scettico rispetto alle ultime occasioni.

