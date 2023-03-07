John Wick 4, le prime reazioni in coro: 'Il miglior action movie del decennio'

#JohnWick4 absolutely rocks, start to finish. Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress with stunning action and surrounds himself by incredible franchise newcomers.



Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it.



An epic big screen blast. CINEMA! pic.twitter.com/KUo69tIQys — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 6, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but it's outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking... #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action spectacle you don’t want to miss. Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen are absolutely amazing in the film. It’s one of the best action movies of recent memory. #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/q90L4nkHwA — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) March 6, 2023

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 was as badass & as awesome as I hoped it would be.

I didn't mind the lengthy runtime cause the Arc de Triomphe relentless action alone was worth it.

And the gun-fu of Keanu Reeves VS. Donnie Yen lived up to the hype.#JohnWick4 #JW4 #KeanuReeves #DonnieYen pic.twitter.com/v6E7wAB70Q — Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) March 6, 2023

I loved John Wick 4. There are some truly jaw-dropping scenes, and you'll never look at stairs the same way again. Donnie Yen is exceptional. One of the best action movies of the last decade, easy. @JohnWickMovie pic.twitter.com/wjWkumOwhh — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 6, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever. My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon's Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/VBsZxC6bhu — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 6, 2023