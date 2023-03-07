John Wick 4, le prime reazioni in coro: "Il miglior action movie del decennio"
Nel corso della notte scorsa è andata in scena l'anteprima mondiale di John Wick 4, quarto capitolo della saga action con Keanu Reeves protagonista firmata da Chad Stahelski. Ovviamente, poche ore più tardi sono cominciate ad arrivare le prime reazioni della critica online e sono entusiaste: queste lo chiamano il miglior action movie del decennio.
In linea con i primi tre film del franchise, il quarto capitolo sta ricevendo un plauso quasi universale per le sue spettacolari scene d'azione. Inoltre, coloro che hanno visto il film stanno anche applaudendo il lavoro di Stahelski sul sequel, affermando che il regista ha fatto un enorme passo avanti con il suo approccio allo storytelling questa volta.
Secondo lo stesso Stahelski, il film è il più ambizioso del franchise. "Se prendeste Il buono, il brutto e il cattivo, lo incrociaste con Zatoichi e ci aggiungeste un mito greco, probabilmente otterreste qualcosa di simile a questo", ha dichiarato Stahelski a Empire Magazine lo scorso anno. "E chi altro dice questo tipo di frasi? Ora sapete perché mi piace fare John Wick".
"Diventa un po' spaventoso dopo il terzo", ha aggiunto. "Perché ora abbiamo una formula che funziona. Ma devi gettare al vento la prudenza e dire: 'Fanculo, non lo faremo di nuovo allo stesso modo'. Così ora, nel quarto film, abbiamo più storyline. Il film sembra diverso. Sembra più epico".
In calce a questa news potete leggere le reazioni a John Wick 4, davvero entusiaste e pronte già a definirlo come il miglior action movie del decennio. Secondo gli analisti John Wick 4 batterà il record della saga.
John Wick 4 sarà nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo prossimo; in occasione della premiere del film, Keanu Reeves ha parlato di Constantine 2 risultando un po' più scettico rispetto alle ultime occasioni.
#JohnWick4 absolutely rocks, start to finish. Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress with stunning action and surrounds himself by incredible franchise newcomers.— The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 6, 2023
Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it.
An epic big screen blast. CINEMA! pic.twitter.com/KUo69tIQys
John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but it's outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking... #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023
John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action spectacle you don’t want to miss. Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen are absolutely amazing in the film. It’s one of the best action movies of recent memory. #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/q90L4nkHwA— That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) March 6, 2023
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 was as badass & as awesome as I hoped it would be.— Rama's Screen (@RamasScreen) March 6, 2023
I didn't mind the lengthy runtime cause the Arc de Triomphe relentless action alone was worth it.
And the gun-fu of Keanu Reeves VS. Donnie Yen lived up to the hype.#JohnWick4 #JW4 #KeanuReeves #DonnieYen pic.twitter.com/v6E7wAB70Q
I loved John Wick 4. There are some truly jaw-dropping scenes, and you'll never look at stairs the same way again. Donnie Yen is exceptional. One of the best action movies of the last decade, easy. @JohnWickMovie pic.twitter.com/wjWkumOwhh— Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 6, 2023
John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of the finest action movies ever. My jaw hit the floor at least six times. One section involving a Dragon's Breath shotgun is just action-movie goodness at its best. Donnie Yen steals the show. Easily the best in the series #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/VBsZxC6bhu— Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 6, 2023
I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023
Altri contenuti per John Wick 4
- John Wick 4: secondo gli analisti il film infrangerà un record del franchise!
- John Wick 4: Keanu Reeves mostra le incredibili coreografie del film nel dietro le quinte
- John Wick 4: sangue, mafia russa e amici a quattro zampe nel trailer ufficiale!
- John Wick 4, presentati i nuovi character poster del film!
- Keanu Reeves: l'attore ha una clausola sul contratto che vieta di utilizzare il deepfake
John Wick 4
Quanto attendi: John Wick 4
Hype totali: 51
Contenuti più Letti
- 22 commentiNetflix, Chris Rock spietato contro Will Smith: "Sua moglie si sc*pa un amico del figlio"
- 11 commentiSteven Spielberg ha una teoria sugli UFO: 'E se fossimo noi tra 500.000 anni?'
- 1 commentiThe Strays Recensione: su Netflix un thriller da non lasciarsi scappare
- Hugh Grant e lo scatto d'ira sul set di Dungeons & Dragons: "Ho fatto una roba alla Bale"
- Ocean's Twelve, George Clooney e Brad Pitt cacciati dall'hotel: sembravano dei senzatetto!
- 1 commentiJason Bourne, in che ordine guardare i film della saga con Matt Damon?
- 2 commentiJoker Folie à Deux, nel video dal set Joaquin Phoenix viene inseguito...da due Joker!
- Taron Egerton taglia corto: non vuole più essere Wolverine
- Tartarughe Ninja, annunciato il cast del nuovo film: ci sono John Cena e Jackie Chan!
- 1 commentiBruce Willis, la moglie ai paparazzi: 'Per piacere, lasciategli il suo spazio'