John Boyega, la star ringrazia del supporto al suo discorso per il Black Lives Matter

Con il suo discorso alla folla di manifestanti a Hyde Park, John Boyega è diventato ben presto la star di Hollywood simbolo della protesta del movimento Black Lives Matter, e da tutto il mondo sono arrivati attestati di stima e di supporto alle parole dell'attore, che ora ha voluto ringrazia le persone che l'hanno sostenuto.

"Sentite, non so neanche se avrò una carriera dopo tutto questo [...]" ha urlato Boyega alla folla, riferendosi alla dura e netta presa di posizione riguardo al Black Lives Matter. Da quel momento molti colleghi attori e registi si sono schierati pubblicamente dalla sua parte, da Rian Johnson a J.J. Abrams, che hanno già lavorato con Boyega, fino a chi vorrebbe invece lavorarci, come Jordan Peele e Cathy Yan.



Ora John Boyega è intervenuto su Instagram per ringraziare le persone che l'hanno sostenuto:"Voglio ringraziare tutti voi per l'amore e il sostegno che mi avete dato, anche se non ho fatto tutto questo per gli elogi. Si tratta di un tempo intenso per la nostra comunità, e la cosa più importante è quella di mantenere lo slancio e non perdere di vista quanto sia fondamentale l'idea di perseguire soluzioni e idee a lungo termine, per il bene della nostra generazione e della prossima. La nostra personale ricerca del successo rimane ma ora più che mai è importante utilizzare questo movimento come carburante per ispirare nuovi modi di pensare, costruire e crescere insieme. Credo che ogni grande movimento inizi con un rinnovato modo di pensare".

In seguito John Boyega raccomanda la disponibilità di tutti a fare la propria parte, in quanto una sola persona da sola può fare ben poco se non supportata.

Disney ha supportato il discorso di John Boyega mentre il discorso di Boyega ha commosso anche Mark Hamill, come dichiarato dall'attore sui social.