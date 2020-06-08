John Boyega, la star ringrazia del supporto al suo discorso per il Black Lives Matter
Davide Sica
Con il suo discorso alla folla di manifestanti a Hyde Park, John Boyega è diventato ben presto la star di Hollywood simbolo della protesta del movimento Black Lives Matter, e da tutto il mondo sono arrivati attestati di stima e di supporto alle parole dell'attore, che ora ha voluto ringrazia le persone che l'hanno sostenuto.
"Sentite, non so neanche se avrò una carriera dopo tutto questo [...]" ha urlato Boyega alla folla, riferendosi alla dura e netta presa di posizione riguardo al Black Lives Matter. Da quel momento molti colleghi attori e registi si sono schierati pubblicamente dalla sua parte, da Rian Johnson a J.J. Abrams, che hanno già lavorato con Boyega, fino a chi vorrebbe invece lavorarci, come Jordan Peele e Cathy Yan.
Ora John Boyega è intervenuto su Instagram per ringraziare le persone che l'hanno sostenuto:"Voglio ringraziare tutti voi per l'amore e il sostegno che mi avete dato, anche se non ho fatto tutto questo per gli elogi. Si tratta di un tempo intenso per la nostra comunità, e la cosa più importante è quella di mantenere lo slancio e non perdere di vista quanto sia fondamentale l'idea di perseguire soluzioni e idee a lungo termine, per il bene della nostra generazione e della prossima. La nostra personale ricerca del successo rimane ma ora più che mai è importante utilizzare questo movimento come carburante per ispirare nuovi modi di pensare, costruire e crescere insieme. Credo che ogni grande movimento inizi con un rinnovato modo di pensare".
In seguito John Boyega raccomanda la disponibilità di tutti a fare la propria parte, in quanto una sola persona da sola può fare ben poco se non supportata.
Disney ha supportato il discorso di John Boyega mentre il discorso di Boyega ha commosso anche Mark Hamill, come dichiarato dall'attore sui social.
I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things. This is an intense time for our community, and the most important thing is for us to maintain momentum and not lose sight of how critical it is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next. Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, but now more than ever, it’s important to use this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of the mind. I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the same shit! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I will continue to have these conversations with the full intention of birthing ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all of us! I’ll continue to use my platform to fight against the injustices and inequalities in our community, no matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone - I need you, and we need each other! We need everyone, across industry’s, soci-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change. Before the pandemic hit, I visited a few schools in Southwark, to share my journey and to truly understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to say the least, and I look forward to continuing this work, and contributing more, once it is safe to do so. I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the same. Connecting with our kids and motivating them towards a future that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary. In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x
