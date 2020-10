Jim Carrey: la sua imitazione di Joe Biden non piace, ecco le reazioni su Twitter

Good god #snl you have to dump this Jim Carrey casting dumpster fire. His impression is so disconnected from Biden it’s absolutely painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/DWx3eWWGI8

It pains me to say this, because I truly love Jim Carrey—but I'm not a fan of his Joe Biden. Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson were much better imo

Totally agree. @nbcsnl needs to have a thread of reality for it to be funny. Love Jim Carrey, but he or the writers are not doing right by the portrayal of Biden. They have had no problem in the past picking sides, right now, that skit is offensively indecisive https://t.co/2ANPjib9oe