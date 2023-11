Jeremy Allen White non vuole fare cinecomic: 'Ditemi perché dovrei fare il vostro film'

“I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude,” Jeremy Allen White said. “‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,'” which did not come off well. “They were like, ‘Fuck you,'” White recalled, “and I was like, ‘Right on.'” https://t.co/ueHBHgEaHb pic.twitter.com/W1LRzw4I5a