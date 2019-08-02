James Gunn visita il set di Clint Eastwood e parla di esplosioni per The Suicide Squad
Davide Sica
James Gunn ha fatto visita al set del nuovo film di Clint Eastwood, La ballata di Richard Jewell, e durante la sua presenza sul set si è soffermato brevemente anche su The Suicide Squad, prossimo progetto della DC che vedrà dietro la macchina da presa il regista di Guardiani della Galassia. Gunn ha documentato l'evento con una foto su Instagram.
Nel post sui social James Gunn ha elogiato Clint Eastwood, spiegando quanto sia stata importante la sua influenza per il suo percorso e la sua crescita di cinefilo e di regista:"Grazie per averci invitato a casa tua, Clint! Cercherò di prendere un po' di quella serenità mentre mi avvio verso le esplosioni e gli edifici che cadono in The Suicide Squad!" ha scritto Gunn su Instagram, lasciando intendere che l'intenzione è quella di creare un film epico tanto quanto Guardiani della Galassia.
Attualmente James Gunn è al lavoro su questo film, e proprio per questo è al momento in stand by la lavorazione di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3, dopo l'allontanamento di Gunn e il successivo reintegro deciso dalla Disney.
Il lavoro per i due film si svolgerà negli stessi studios, il che faciliterà probabilmente il compito al regista.
Kevin Smith sostiene che il villain di The Suicide Squad sarà fenomenale ma i fan si aspettano probabilmente di vedere semplicemente una pellicola ben diversa da quella creata da David Ayer qualche anno fa.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Clint Eastwood has been one of my heroes for a long time. His films, both as a director and actor, are an enormous influence. Unforgiven is a cinematic lynchpin for me, a movie that blew my mind the first time I saw it and has continued to do so every one of the 25 or so times I’ve seen it since - but his influence as a director goes all the way back to his debut with Play Misty for Me. That’s not even to mention his work as an actor with Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, two other directors I adore, and his work in gems like In the Line of Fire, Magnum Force, and Where Eagles Dare. Hell - I even, somewhat embarrassingly, know all the words to all the songs in Paint Your Wagon. So when The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran and I got the opportunity to hang out with Clint on the set of his new film, The Ballad of Richard Jewell, I was nervous. After all, they say never meet your heroes. But in person, Clint was kind and easy to talk to. And we got to talk a lot - about his directing style, his new movie, the movies he’s made previously, and more. Clint has a Buddha-like serenity in the middle of the madness of filmmaking, and I got to watch him take charge of an enormous set with a quiet authority - soft words that ripple giant waves. He showed his crew the kindness, loyalty and respect they deserved (and they love him for it in return.) In short, he was just the kind of guy I’d hope he’d be (also, the movie looks amazing and Paul Walter Hauser - @pwhauser - as Richard Jewell is killing it.) So as far as the whole “don’t meet your heroes” thing goes, my experience is 8 out of 10 times you SHOULD. Thanks for inviting us into your home, Clint! I’ll try and take a little bit of that serenity as I walk into the explosions and falling structures of The Suicide Squad.
