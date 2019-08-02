James Gunn visita il set di Clint Eastwood e parla di esplosioni per The Suicide Squad

James Gunn ha fatto visita al set del nuovo film di Clint Eastwood, La ballata di Richard Jewell, e durante la sua presenza sul set si è soffermato brevemente anche su The Suicide Squad, prossimo progetto della DC che vedrà dietro la macchina da presa il regista di Guardiani della Galassia. Gunn ha documentato l'evento con una foto su Instagram.

Nel post sui social James Gunn ha elogiato Clint Eastwood, spiegando quanto sia stata importante la sua influenza per il suo percorso e la sua crescita di cinefilo e di regista:"Grazie per averci invitato a casa tua, Clint! Cercherò di prendere un po' di quella serenità mentre mi avvio verso le esplosioni e gli edifici che cadono in The Suicide Squad!" ha scritto Gunn su Instagram, lasciando intendere che l'intenzione è quella di creare un film epico tanto quanto Guardiani della Galassia.



Attualmente James Gunn è al lavoro su questo film, e proprio per questo è al momento in stand by la lavorazione di Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3, dopo l'allontanamento di Gunn e il successivo reintegro deciso dalla Disney.

Il lavoro per i due film si svolgerà negli stessi studios, il che faciliterà probabilmente il compito al regista.

Kevin Smith sostiene che il villain di The Suicide Squad sarà fenomenale ma i fan si aspettano probabilmente di vedere semplicemente una pellicola ben diversa da quella creata da David Ayer qualche anno fa.